Pine Bluff School District returned to local control by Arkansas State Board of Education





Arkansas State Board of Education members voted unanimously to return full local control to the Pine Bluff School District immediately during a regular meeting Friday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

The nine-member board – which had one member absent – took up state Board Secretary Jacob Oliva’s suggestion to move the September meeting to the city, where PBSD officials made a case for nearly three hours that it can operate with all decisions finalized at the local level.

The 7-0 vote – the board's president abstained – came five years after the state board responded to community members’ requests to take over a district that had just been placed under fiscal distress.

By law, the state board had to either return local control to the PBSD, annex or consolidate it with another district or reconstitute it with another form of government.

About 100 supporters of the district, along with Arkansas Department of Education support staff, gathered in the Convention Center ballroom to hear Superintendent Jennifer Barbaree and PBSD board President Sederick Charles Rice make their cases to remove the “limited-authority” status from the district board. The supporters erupted with applause following the unanimous vote.

As part of the motion to restore local control, the PBSD will conduct school board elections every year, starting with one seat each in 2024, 2025 and 2026 and two seats each in 2027 and 2028. Each term will be for five years. Rice argued this cycle would maintain continuity among board members and confidence in the board from the public.

Prior to voting on local control, the state board voted 5-2 against a plan suggested by member Jeff Wood of Little Rock for four-year terms at each position, starting with three seats up for election in 2024. Adrienne Woods of Bentonville and Wood voted in favor.

The majority of PBSD stakeholders in attendance applauded that decision as well.

The PBSD has also exited Level 5, the most intensive support the state Education Department can give a school district, and will operate with Level 4 support, meaning state officials will continue to help the district with academic and fiscal challenges and report monthly on the progress of the district through next September.

State education deputy commissioner Stacy Smith revealed statistics on the district’s academic progress since the previous PBSD board was dissolved in September 2018 and the state takeover was affirmed the following November.

State board member Lisa Hunter, a Pine Bluff High School alumna who lives in White Hall, said while she likes the narrative of the PBSD’s growth over the past five years, she wants district officials to also report to the board numbers demonstrating further growth in the district with hopes that each of the district’s kindergarten- through 12th-grade campuses can score better than a C on a future Arkansas School Report Card, as released annually by the state Education Department. Each of those schools have scored either a D or F on the most recent report card from the 2021-22 school year.