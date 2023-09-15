Pool closed for season following death from brain-eating amoeba, Little Rock country club says

Eleven days after the death of a 16-month-old boy from a brain-eating amoeba he picked up from a splash pad at the Country Club of Little Rock, members received a memorandum from the club's board of directors confirming it had shut down the club's pool complex the day it learned of the boy's illness.

Friday's memorandum stated that the complex was shut down "for the season" effective Sept. 3.

Michael Alexander Pollock III died the next day from primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, the infection caused by amoeba known as Naegleria fowleri, which was detected in a sample that the Arkansas Department of Health sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The sample was collected from the splash pad located in the club's pool complex. Other collected samples — including some from the pool water itself — also were sent to the CDC, but those test results were not known as of late Friday afternoon.

The CDC confirmed Friday to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the boy was the seventh known case of primary amoebic meningoencphalitis, or PAM, in Arkansas since 1962.