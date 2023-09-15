Sections
Today at 2:53 a.m.

Pottsville 30, Little Rock Hall 12

Pottsville (3-1, 2-0 4A-4) continued its winning start to the season with a conference win over Little Rock Hall (0-3, 0-2) on Thursday night at Scott Field in Little Rock.

The Apaches held a 14-6 lead at halftime thanks to first-half touchdowns from Miller Mahan and Eli Adkins. University of Arkansas Pine Bluff commit Jokorei Foreman-Carter hit Heden Singleton for a 50-yard touchdown pass for Hall.

Mahan scored one of Pottsville's second-half touchdowns, making the score 21-6.

