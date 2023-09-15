BASKETBALL

UAPB, Bozeman agree to extension

University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff men's coach Solomon Bozeman has agreed to a three-year contract extension, the school announced Thursday.

Terms of the contract extension were not disclosed. In the past two seasons under Bozeman, the Golden Lions finished 39th in the country with 8.1 steals per game. They also rank in the top five in nine categories in Southwestern Athletic Conference play, led by Marion native Shaun Doss, who led the conference in scoring with 548 total points. Bozeman has had five players sign professional contracts overseas.

"Coach Bozeman and UAPB basketball have achieved unprecedented success on the court and in the community," Athletic Director Chris Robinson said in a news release. "We are excited that Solomon and his family are remaining a part of our UAPB family. He has made it clear to us that he wants to be here, and we have done likewise with him."

Red-White game in Barnhill

The University of Arkansas men's team will play its Red-White intrasquad game on Oct. 4 in Barnhill Arena.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with tipoff at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free with open seating on a first-come, first-served basis.

Free parking options after 5 p.m. are all lots west of Razorback Road and Lot 44 on the north front of Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

BASEBALL

UALR sets 2024 schedule

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock announced its 2024 schedule on Thursday, which features games against three NCAA Tournament teams in the University of Arkansas, Oral Roberts and Eastern Illinois.

The Trojans, who will play 25 games at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock, begin the season with home series against Wichita State (Feb. 16-18) and Illinois State (Feb. 23-25) before playing their first road game at Mississippi on Feb. 27. UALR will then face the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff on March 6 in Pine Bluff, as well as Arkansas State University and the University of Central Arkansas. The Trojans and Red Wolves will play March 12 in Little Rock and April 9 in Jonesboro, while the Trojans and Bears will face each other three times, with games in Conway on April 16 and May 14, while playing April 30 in Little Rock.

UALR will take on Arkansas on March 26 at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, then will face Oral Roberts twice, with a home game on March 19 and a game in Tulsa on May 7. The Trojans take on Eastern Illinois on April 19-21 in an Ohio Valley Conference series at Gary Hogan Field.

GOLF

ASU's Schmidt earns Sun Belt honor

After earning his first collegiate victory, Arkansas State University's Thomas Schmidt was named the Sun Belt Conference's Golfer of the Week on Thursday.

Schmidt, who earned the weekly honor for the second time in his career, shot three consecutive rounds in the 60s (66-64-69) to finish with a 17-under 199 total and tied for medalist honors at the Golfweek Fall Challenge in Payleys Island, S.C. His two-round total of 130 set a school record for the lowest 36-hole total by two shots, and his three-round total was one stroke shy of the program record set by Tanner Napier in 2016.

Schmidt became the first medalist for Arkansas State since Devyn Pappas won the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate last season. The Red Wolves play again Monday and Tuesday at the Bearcat Invitational in Cincinnati.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services