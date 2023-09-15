Tampa Bay’s bullpen shines in showdown victory

BALTIMORE -- Luke Raley hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning, and Tampa Bay's remarkable bullpen retired everyone it faced in the Rays' 4-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night in the opener of a huge series at Camden Yards.

The Rays pulled within a game of first-place Baltimore in the AL East, and their relievers extended their streak to 34 innings without an earned run.

Ryan O'Hearn and Gunnar Henderson homered for the Orioles, but with the game tied at 3, Raley hit a drive to center field off Kyle Bradish (11-7) for his 19th home run of the year.

Randy Arozarena hit a two-run triple in the third for the Rays, and Tampa Bay starter Aaron Civale got Adley Rutschman to hit into a crucial double play in the fifth after the Orioles had come back to tie it at 3.

After that, Civale turned the game over to the bullpen. Colin Poche (12-3), Shawn Armstrong, Robert Stephenson and Pete Fairbanks teamed up to retire 12 consecutive batters, with Fairbanks striking out the side for his 24th save in 26 chances.

"We've spent a lot of time the last 10, 12 days talking about this series, and knowing the importance of our bullpen being fresh," Rays Manager Kevin Cash said. "Minnesota had other plans yesterday, that we had to use a lot of them, but those guys really stepped up in a big way."

Cedric Mullins made a terrific diving catch in the gap in right-center on a ball that might have scored a run in the top of the second. Then O'Hearn led off the bottom of the inning with a home run that put the Orioles up 1-0.

Tampa Bay answered immediately. Third baseman Jordan Westburg couldn't handle Raley's leadoff grounder, and that infield single started a three-run rally. Brandon Lowe hit an RBI single, and Arozarena followed with a two-run triple.

Henderson hit a leadoff home run in the fourth, and then the Orioles tied it in the fifth without hitting the ball out of the infield.

Mullins led off with a bunt single when the ball rolled dead on the dirt about halfway to third base, fair by inches. After a walk by Aaron Hicks, Westburg popped up a bunt, but the ball fell between Civale and catcher Christian Bethancourt for a single to load the bases.

Adam Frazier tied it by grounding into a force play, but Civale then escaped the inning when Rutschman grounded into a double play on the first pitch.

RANGERS 9, BLUE JAYS 2 Corey Seager homered and drove in three runs, Jonah Heim hit a home run and Texas routed Toronto to complete a four-game sweep.

RED SOX 5-5, YANKEES 0-8 Aaron Judge hit a grand slam, DJ LeMahieu broke an eighth-inning tie with an RBI double, and New York beat the Boston to split a doubleheader. Oswald Peraza hit his first career homer, a two-run shot in the ninth for the Yankees (74-73), who won three of four at Boston to draw even with their rival at the bottom of the AL East. Earlier Thursday, Tanner Houck (5-9) pitched six strong innings and registered his first win since April.

TWINS 10, WHITE SOX 2 Kyle Farmer hit a two-run home run to cap Minnesota's four-run seventh inning, Kenta Maeda (5-7) threw seven strong innings and the Twins routed Chicago.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 4, MARLINS 2 Tyrone Taylor hit two RBI doubles and put Milwaukee ahead for good with an impressive slide home in the NL Central-leading Brewers' victory over Miami. The Brewers won three of four from the Marlins and extended their division lead to 4 1/2 games over the Chicago Cubs.

METS 11, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Kodai Senga (11-7) struck out 10 over six scoreless innings, Jeff McNeil and Jonathan Arauz homered, and New York continued playing the spoiler with a rout of Arizona.

PIRATES 2, NATIONALS 0 Mitch Keller pitched eight innings of two-hit ball, and Pittsburgh beat Washington. Keller (12-9) struck out seven and walked one. The 27-year-old right-hander improved to 3-1 with a 3.07 ERA in his last seven starts.

INTERLEAGUE

TIGERS 8, REDS 2 Matt Vierling hit a grand slam, Reese Olson allowed two hits in six sharp innings and Detroit beat Cincinnati.





Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish throws to the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)



Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe runs the bases while scoring from first base on a two-run triple by Randy Arozarena off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish in the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Baltimore. Rays' Yandy Diaz also scored on the triple. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)



Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish reacts after teammate center fielder Cedric Mullins made a diving catch on a ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Taylor Walls in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)



Tampa Bay Rays' Luke Raley, right, slides in ahead of the throw as Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman tries to make the out on a ball hit by Brandon Lowe in the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)



Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Aaron Civale throws to the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

