THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

THURSDAY’S GAME

Pottsville 30, Little Rock Hall 12

TODAY’S GAMES

6A-EAST

El Dorado at Greene County Tech Little Rock Catholic at Benton Marion at Jacksonville Searcy at Sylvan Hills Sheridan at West Memphis

6A-WEST

Little Rock Christian at Russellville Mountain Home at Lake Hamilton Siloam Springs at Greenwood Van Buren at Greenbrier

5A-CENTRAL

Beebe at White Hall Mills at Watson Chapel Morrilton at Joe T. Robinson Pine Bluff at Vilonia

4A-4

Central Arkansas Christian at Benton Harmony Grove Clinton at Mayflower Lamar at Bauxite

4A-8

Hamburg at Crossett Helena-West Helena at DeWitt Monticello at McGehee Star City at Warren

NONCONFERENCE

Atkins at Jessieville Barton at Bald Knob Bearden at Cross County Berryville at Magazine Booneville at Harding Academy Camden Harmony Grove at Cave City Centerpoint at Bigelow Charleston at Nashville Conway at Monroe (La.) Ouachita Christian Conway Christian at Dierks Des Arc at Carlisle Desoto (Miss.) Central at Malvern Episcopal Collegiate at Perryville Fouke at Foreman Green Forest at Cedarville Gurdon at Murfreesboro Forrest City at Stuttgart Hazen at McCrory Heber Springs at Jonesboro Westside Hector at Danville Hot Springs at Little Rock Southwest Hoxie at Melbourne Idabel, Okla. at Ashdown Johnson County Westside at England Jonesboro at Olive Branch (Miss.) Center Hill Junction City at Haynesville, La. Kansas City Rockhurst at Bentonville Lake Village at Dumas Lavaca at Mount Ida Magnolia at Wynne Manila at Harrisburg Mansfield at Waldron Marked Tree at Piggott Mustang, Okla. at Springdale Har-Ber Newport at Trumann North Little Rock at Little Rock Parkview* Osceola at East Poinsett County Prairie Grove at Tulsa Metro Christian Poyen at Baptist Prep Prescott at Hope Rivercrest at Brookland Riverview at Mena Ruston, La. at Cabot Shiloh Christian at Tulsa Lincoln Christian Smackover at Hampton Walnut Ridge at Salem Yellville-Summit at Mountainburg

8-MAN

Fountain Lake at Cedar Ridge Guy-Perkins at Woodlawn Hermitage at Midland Izard County at Mountain View Rector at Corning Rison at Parkers Chapel Rose Bud at Cutter-Morning Star Spring Hill at Augusta Subiaco Academy at Marshall *at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

High school football coaches

CALL US

Coaches, please call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3411 with game reports before 11 p.m. each Friday night during the fall football season.

Scoring plays from players (first and last name), a score by quarter and team records, along with any statistics from the game will be needed, if possible.

The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Thursday throughout the regular season. The deadline for statistics to appear in that edition will be on Wednesdays at noon.

Game reports, statistics and highlights can also be emailed to sports@arkansasonline.com, or sports@nwaonline.com for games in NW Arkansas, while scores can be tweeted using #arpreps.



