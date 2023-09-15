Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Features Sports Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Three people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Jesus Puga, 62, of 10491 Cartown Road in Rogers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Puga was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

Elias Hernandez, 22, of 1611 S.W. D St. in Bentonville, was arrested Thursday in connection with terroristic act, battery and aggravated assault. Hernandez was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Pedro Siliezar, 47, of 2604 Fairview Lane in Rogers, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Siliezar was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Print Headline: Records

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT