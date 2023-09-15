Three people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Jesus Puga, 62, of 10491 Cartown Road in Rogers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Puga was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

Elias Hernandez, 22, of 1611 S.W. D St. in Bentonville, was arrested Thursday in connection with terroristic act, battery and aggravated assault. Hernandez was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Pedro Siliezar, 47, of 2604 Fairview Lane in Rogers, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Siliezar was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.