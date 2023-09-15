TODAY’S TOP 10 GAMES

NO. 1 LR PARKVIEW AT NORTH LITTLE ROCK

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Little Rock Parkview: Brad Bolding; North Little Rock: Clint Reed RECORDS Little Rock Parkview 2-0; North Little Rock: 0-2 NOTEWORTHY Parkview ended Bryant’s 55-game winning streak against in-state opponents last week. … Parkview’s do-it-all playmaker, Monterrio Elston, has 399 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns this season. … The Charging Wildcats beat the Patriots 28-27 in double overtime last season. … North Little Rock was idle last week.

NO. 3 CONWAY AT MONROE (LA.) OUACHITA CHRISTIAN

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Conway: Buck James; Monroe (La.) Ouachita Christian: Steven Fitzhugh RECORDS Conway 2-0; Monroe (La.) Ouachita Christian: 2-0 NOTEWORTHY Conway won this matchup 63-20 last season in the first meeting of these schools. … The Wampus Cats beat Springdale 49-0 last week. … Conway wide receiver Cris O’Neal has 325 receiving yards in two games. … Ouachita Christian has won six state championships since 2000.

KANSAS CITY ROCKHURST AT NO. 4 BENTONVILLE

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Kansas City Rockhurst: Kelly Donohoe; Bentonville: Jody Grant RECORDS Kansas City Rockhurst 2-1; Bentonville: 1-1 NOTEWORTHY Bentonville has faced Rockhurst each of the past three seasons, winning all three by a combined score of 86-31. … Bentonville was idle last week. … Rockhurst lost 35-7 to Liberty (Mo.) North last week. … Bentonville’s CJ Brown, a University of Arkansas wide receiver commit, has 295 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns on 11 catches.

SILOAM SPRINGS AT NO. 5 GREENWOOD

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Siloam Springs: Brandon Craig; Greenwood: Chris Young RECORDS Siloam Springs 0-3; Greenwood: 3-0 NOTEWORTHY Greenwood has won 11 games in a row against Siloam Springs, dating back to 2010. … The Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 153-28 this season. … Greenwood quarterback Kane Archer has passed for 608 yards and eight touchdowns. … Siloam Springs has been outscored 126-48 this season.

RUSTON, LA. AT NO. 8 CABOT

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Ruston: Jerrod Baugh; Cabot: Scott Reed RECORDS Ruston 1-1; Cabot: 1-1 NOTEWORTHY Cabot and Ruston met for the first time last season, with Ruston winning 17-14. … Cabot rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns in its last game, a 21-18 win over Bentonville West. … The Panthers were idle last week. … Ruston won 35-7 over New Orleans Jesuit last week.

NO. 9 SHILOH CHRISTIAN AT TULSA LINCOLN CHRISTIAN

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Shiloh Christian: Tucker Barnard; Lincoln Christian: Jerry Ricke RECORDS Shiloh Christian 2-0; Lincoln Christian: 3-0 NOTEWORTHY Shiloh Christian won this matchup 42-35 last fall. … Shiloh Christian running back Bo Williams has rushed for 12 touchdowns this season. … The Saints have scored 110 points in their two games. … Lincoln Christian has outscored its three opponents 144-45 this season.

NOTE No. 2 Bryant (2-1), No. 6 Fayetteville (3-0), No. 7 Pulaski Academy (3-0) and No. 10 Rogers (3-0) are idle this week.