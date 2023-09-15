Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Features Sports Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

TODAY’S TOP 10 GAMES

by Sam Lane | Today at 2:54 a.m.
Little Rock Parkview’s Monterrio Elston (1) breaks away to score a touchdown against Bryant last Friday in Bryant. Elston and Parkview jumped into the No. 1 spot after ending Bryant’s 55-game in-state winning streak and will face North Little Rock today. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Stephen B. Thornton)

NO. 1 LR PARKVIEW AT NORTH LITTLE ROCK

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Little Rock Parkview: Brad Bolding; North Little Rock: Clint Reed RECORDS Little Rock Parkview 2-0; North Little Rock: 0-2 NOTEWORTHY Parkview ended Bryant’s 55-game winning streak against in-state opponents last week. … Parkview’s do-it-all playmaker, Monterrio Elston, has 399 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns this season. … The Charging Wildcats beat the Patriots 28-27 in double overtime last season. … North Little Rock was idle last week.

NO. 3 CONWAY AT MONROE (LA.) OUACHITA CHRISTIAN

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Conway: Buck James; Monroe (La.) Ouachita Christian: Steven Fitzhugh RECORDS Conway 2-0; Monroe (La.) Ouachita Christian: 2-0 NOTEWORTHY Conway won this matchup 63-20 last season in the first meeting of these schools. … The Wampus Cats beat Springdale 49-0 last week. … Conway wide receiver Cris O’Neal has 325 receiving yards in two games. … Ouachita Christian has won six state championships since 2000.

KANSAS CITY ROCKHURST AT NO. 4 BENTONVILLE

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Kansas City Rockhurst: Kelly Donohoe; Bentonville: Jody Grant RECORDS Kansas City Rockhurst 2-1; Bentonville: 1-1 NOTEWORTHY Bentonville has faced Rockhurst each of the past three seasons, winning all three by a combined score of 86-31. … Bentonville was idle last week. … Rockhurst lost 35-7 to Liberty (Mo.) North last week. … Bentonville’s CJ Brown, a University of Arkansas wide receiver commit, has 295 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns on 11 catches.

SILOAM SPRINGS AT NO. 5 GREENWOOD

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Siloam Springs: Brandon Craig; Greenwood: Chris Young RECORDS Siloam Springs 0-3; Greenwood: 3-0 NOTEWORTHY Greenwood has won 11 games in a row against Siloam Springs, dating back to 2010. … The Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 153-28 this season. … Greenwood quarterback Kane Archer has passed for 608 yards and eight touchdowns. … Siloam Springs has been outscored 126-48 this season.

RUSTON, LA. AT NO. 8 CABOT

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Ruston: Jerrod Baugh; Cabot: Scott Reed RECORDS Ruston 1-1; Cabot: 1-1 NOTEWORTHY Cabot and Ruston met for the first time last season, with Ruston winning 17-14. … Cabot rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns in its last game, a 21-18 win over Bentonville West. … The Panthers were idle last week. … Ruston won 35-7 over New Orleans Jesuit last week.

NO. 9 SHILOH CHRISTIAN AT TULSA LINCOLN CHRISTIAN

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Shiloh Christian: Tucker Barnard; Lincoln Christian: Jerry Ricke RECORDS Shiloh Christian 2-0; Lincoln Christian: 3-0 NOTEWORTHY Shiloh Christian won this matchup 42-35 last fall. … Shiloh Christian running back Bo Williams has rushed for 12 touchdowns this season. … The Saints have scored 110 points in their two games. … Lincoln Christian has outscored its three opponents 144-45 this season.

NOTE No. 2 Bryant (2-1), No. 6 Fayetteville (3-0), No. 7 Pulaski Academy (3-0) and No. 10 Rogers (3-0) are idle this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT