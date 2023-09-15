Tour coverage

Editor, The Commercial:

We hope this email finds you well. We wanted to take a moment to express our sincere gratitude for Mr. I.C. Murrell's exceptional coverage of the Tour de Bluff 2023 in Sunday's edition of the Pine Bluff Commercial newspaper.

His article captured the spirit and excitement of our 20th-anniversary bicycle event perfectly. It was not only informative but also engaging, and the photographs accompanying the piece were truly outstanding. Everyone we've spoken to who had the chance to read it has been incredibly complimentary.

Mr. Murrell's dedication to journalism and his commitment to showcasing the local events that make our community special are greatly appreciated. His work has not only provided recognition to Tour de Bluff but also inspired others to participate and support our event in the future.

Once again, thank you for your wonderful coverage, and we look forward to the possibility of working with you in the future to continue promoting community events like the Tour de Bluff.

Kemneth and Sandra Fisher, Novel T's owners,

Tour de Bluff organizers