Two people killed in Springdale crash

Two people, including a pedestrian, were killed in a crash on U.S. 412 in Springdale early Wednesday morning, according to a police incident report.

Matthew Olinger, 23, of Huntsville and Noah Caldwell, 24, of Rogers, were the fatalities in the incident that occurred where West Hickory Flat Road meets U.S. 412 east of Beaver Lake. The police report said the crash happened at 5:45 a.m.

According to the report, a 2021 Volvo Semi was traveling west on U.S. 412 in the far right lane. At the time a 2018 Toyota Corolla driven by Olinger was blocking the road following an earlier crash. Caldwell was out of his own vehicle checking on the condition of Olinger when the Volvo Semi struck Olinger's car.

Olinger and Caldwell were pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigating officer noted that the area was foggy and the road was dry at the time of the accident.