UAPB, Bozeman sign extension on contract

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and head men's basketball Coach Solomon Bozeman have agreed to a three-year contract extension.

Athletic director Chris Robinson said he and Bozeman are confident in the future of Golden Lions basketball.

"Coach Bozeman and UAPB basketball have achieved unprecedented success on the court and in the community that has helped transform our athletics department and university," Robinson said. "We are excited that Solomon and his family are remaining a part of our UAPB family. He has made it clear to us that he wants to be here, and we have done likewise with him."

Bozeman is entering his third season as UAPB head coach. He has amassed a 17-45 overall record while going 11-25 in SWAC games.

The Golden Lions have improved both their overall and conference win totals each year under Bozeman. After going 4-21 overall and 3-13 in the SWAC the season prior to Bozeman's hiring, UAPB went 10-21 overall and 6-12 in the SWAC last season.

Five athletes Bozeman has coached at UAPB have gone on to sign overseas professional contracts: Dequan Morris, Trey Sampson, Chris Greene, Shawn Williams and Shaun Doss Jr.

Bozeman, a University of Arkansas at Little Rock graduate and former player, was hired in 2021 after serving as an assistant coach at Oral Roberts University during the Golden Eagles' run to the Sweet 16 in the 2021 NCAA tournament.

This announcement comes a week and a half after UAPB announced a similar extension for head women's basketball Coach Dawn Thornton, meaning both coaches are locked in for the next three years.