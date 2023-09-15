University of Arkansas at Fort Smith Family Enterprise Center to be named in honor of local business leader Jim Walcott

The Family Enterprise Center at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith will be named in honor of a local businessman who supported...
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
University of Arkansas at Fort Smith Family Enterprise Center to be named in honor of local business leader Jim Walcottby Ryan Anderson | Today at 1:25 p.m.
RYAN MCGEENEY/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette --08-27-2014-- Jim Walcott, president and CEO of Weldon, Williams and Lick, addresses members of the Arkansas Joint Performance Review Committee at the Baldor Technology Center during a meeting of the committee Wednesday on the University of Arkansas Fort Smith campus. About 20 legislators visited the campus as part of a tour of several education centers throughout the state to study the effectiveness of technology education.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT