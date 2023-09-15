Sections
Woman arrested and charged in Wednesday homicide in Little Rock

by Daniel McFadin | Today at 1:02 p.m.
The lights of a police vehicle are shown in a June 24, 2021 AP file photo. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Little Rock Police Department has arrested one woman on charges of capital murder and trafficking Fentanyl in connection to a Wednesday homicide, authorities announced Friday.

Kaitlyn Johnson, 27, was arrested and charged in relation to the shooting death of Jonathan Foster, 30.

On Wednesday at 6:11 p.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Extended Stay America located at 10800 Kanis Road in Little Rock.

Upon arrival they discovered Foster suffering from a gunshot wound. After being transported to a hospital, Foster succumbed to his injuries.

