Workers strike at 3 auto plants

DETROIT -- About 13,000 U.S. autoworkers stopped making vehicles and went on strike early Friday after their leaders couldn't bridge a giant gap between union demands in contract talks and what Detroit's three automakers are willing to pay.

Members of the United Auto Workers union began picketing at a General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville, Mo.; a Ford factory in Wayne, Mich., near Detroit; and a Stellantis Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio.

It was the first time in the union's 88-year history that it walked out on all three companies simultaneously as four-year contracts with the companies expired at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

The strike is far different from those during previous UAW negotiations. Instead of going after one company, the union, led by its new president, Shawn Fain, is striking at all three. But not all of the 146,000 UAW members at company plants are walking picket lines, at least not yet.

Fain has said more walkouts could be scheduled if companies don't move on bargaining.

The union has a list of demands including 36% pay raises over four years, cost-of-living raises, and an end to different tiers of wages for workers. Ford and GM are offering 20% during the next contract while Stellantis' last known offer was 17.5%.

The companies say the union hasn't responded to their latest offers and have called union demands unreasonable.

They fear taking on increased costs at a time when they have to spend billions to develop and build new electric vehicles, while also making automobiles with internal combustion engines.

Even Fain has called the union's demands audacious, but he maintains the automakers are raking in billions and can afford them.

He scoffed at company statements that costly settlements would force them to raise vehicle prices, saying that labor accounts for only 4% to 5% of vehicle costs.

"They could double our raises and not raise car prices and still make millions of dollars in profits," Fain said. "We're not the problem. Corporate greed is the problem."

The Ford plant that's targeted employs about 4,600 workers and makes Bronco SUVs and Ranger midsize pickups.

The Toledo Jeep complex has about 4,200 workers and manufactures the Jeep Wrangler SUV and Gladiator pickup.

GM's Wentzville plant has about 4,100 workers and makes the GMC Canyon and Chevrolet Colorado midsize pickups, as well as the GMC Savana and Chevrolet Express full-size vans.

Ford Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley had earlier countered that his company has made four offers without getting a "genuine counteroffer."

"It's hard to negotiate a contract when there's no one to negotiate with," Farley said, wondering out loud whether Fain was too busy planning strikes or events aimed at getting publicity.

The company, he said, made a generous wage offer, eliminated wage tiers, restored cost-of-living pay increases and increased vacation time. The union disputed his contention that tiers were ended.

Automakers contend that they need to make huge investments to develop and build electric vehicles while still building and engineering internal combustion vehicles.

They say an expensive labor agreement could saddle them with costs that would force them to raise prices above their non-union foreign competitors. And they say they have made fair proposals to the union.

The UAW started out demanding 40% raises over the life of a four-year contract, or 46% when compounded annually. Initial offers from the companies fell far short of those figures. The union later lowered its demand to around 36%.

Besides general wage increases, the UAW is seeking restoration of cost-of-living pay raises, an end to varying tiers of wages for factory jobs, a 32-hour week with 40 hours of pay, the restoration of traditional defined-benefit pensions for new hires who now receive only 401(k)-style retirement plans, pension increases for retirees and other items.

"We know a strong GM is important to all of us," GM CEO Mary Barra wrote in a letter to workers Thursday. "We are working with urgency and have proposed yet another increasingly strong offer with the goal of reaching an agreement tonight."

The companies rejected pay raises for retirees who haven't receive one in over a decade, Fain previously said, and they are seeking concessions in annual profit-sharing checks, which often are more than $10,000.

Farley, the Ford CEO, said that his company has made four "increasingly generous" offers since Aug. 29.

Farley said Ford has raised its wage offer, eliminated wage tiers and shortened from eight years to four years the time it would take hourly workers to reach top scale, and added more time off.

Thomas Kochan, a professor of work and employment at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said both sides were going to have to make big compromises quickly in order to settle the disputes before the deadline.

The union, he said, knows its initial proposals weren't realistic for any of the companies, but the companies know they're going to have to make a very expensive settlement, including addressing tiered wages for people doing the same jobs.

There has been vocal backing for the union from leading Democrats. While the auto industry accounts for about 3% of the nation's gross domestic product, Biden has shown previously that the broader economy remains a priority.

Biden faced criticism from labor groups last year when he urged Congress to approve legislation preventing rail workers from going on strike, fearing an upending of supply chains still struggling to recover from the pandemic. But, unlike with rail and airline workers, the president doesn't have the authority to order autoworkers to stay on the job.