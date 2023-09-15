Zelenskyy to visit D.C. while in U.S.

WASHINGTON -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected at the White House and on Capitol Hill next week as he visits the U.S. during the United Nations General Assembly.

Zelenskyy's trip comes as Congress is debating President Joe Biden's request to provide as much as $24 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion.

An administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive visit, said Zelenskyy will meet with Biden at the White House next Thursday.

The trip to the Capitol was confirmed by two congressional aides granted anonymity to discuss the plans.

Details of Zelenskyy's visit next week were not yet being made public. It was first reported by Punchbowl News.

The White House National Security Council declined to comment on Zelenskyy's plans, including whether he would meet with Biden at the White House.

Information for this article was contributed by Seung Min Kim of The Associated Press.