3 people killed in crashes on state roads

Three people died in two crashes on Arkansas roads Wednesday and Friday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, a wreck caused a 2018 Toyota Corolla driven by Matthew Olinger, 23, of Huntsville to block the roadway on U.S. 412 near Springdale, according to a report. Noah Caldwell, 24, of Rogers had gotten out of his vehicle to check on Olinger, the report says.

A 2021 Volvo semi-trailer collided with the Corolla, fatally injuring Olinger and Caldwell, who were pronounced dead at the scene, the report says.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that it was foggy and the road was dry at the time.

Timothy Smith Jr., 41, of Austin died Friday after the 2004 Chevrolet he was driving west on Arkansas 319 near the Lonoke and Faulkner County line ran off the road and struck a tree, ejecting him, according to a report. The report listed the time of the crash as unknown.

A trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.