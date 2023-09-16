Balloon release honors Wilkins

Family and friends gathered at the Dr. Josetta E. Wilkins Health Unit on Thursday for a balloon release to remember the educator and state legislator for whom the Jefferson County facility was named.

Wilkins, 92, died at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock on Aug. 25. She was a state representative from 1991-98, succeeding her late husband, Henry Wilkins III.

She was best known for championing a bill that would become the Breast Cancer Act of 1997, which would lead to the development of the BreastCare program and secured more than $71 million for breast cancer education, mammography, diagnosis, treatment and research, according to a news release. More than 128,000 women have been enrolled through BreastCare for breast and cervical cancer screening and diagnostic services.

"Dr. Josetta Wilkins was an amazing woman and a giant of a leader," said Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman, a surgical oncologist. "She changed the face of health care for women in Arkansas and has saved countless lives. I will miss her and so will Arkansas, but she will be remembered and felt by Arkansans for generations."

Not only is the Jefferson County health unit named in Wilkins' honor; the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' Arkansas Cancer Research Center created a chair named after her in 2003. She was also credited with her role in establishing the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, the Character Bill and the UAPB Stadium Bill.

Wilkins also served as chair of the Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus from 1997-98.

To honor Wilkins, those who celebrated her memory released pink and white balloons and blew bubbles. Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson was among those who spoke at Thursday's ceremony.

"We have been blessed with the opportunity to know such an iconic figure in our community," Robinson said in a news release. "Dr. Josetta Wilkins has made significant contributions to the state of Arkansas and Pine Bluff/Jefferson County that will be forever remembered and forged in the minds of our citizens young and old that will make us so proud of Dr. Josetta Wilkins' legacy."

Public visitation for Wilkins was held at Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Pine Bluff on Friday evening. Funeral services are scheduled for noon today at New St. Hurricane Baptist Church in Pine Bluff, and attendees are encouraged to wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness.

Wilkins will be interred at Graceland Cemetery in Pine Bluff.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Henry & Josetta Wilkins Endowment Fund at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in Wilkins' memory.

Visitors blow bubbles and prepare to release balloons in honor of Josetta Wilkins. (Special to The Commercial/Carly VanHook)

