Benton’s Davis tosses four TDs





BENTON -- The maturation process continues for Drew Davis, but the youngster grew up in major way Friday night.

The sophomore threw four touchdown passes, including three in the first half, as Benton overcame an early double-digit deficit to outlast Little Rock Catholic 49-42 in front of a packed crowd at Panther Stadium.

After throwing for 287 yards and three scores in relief during last week's 48-7 thrashing of Sylvan Hills, Davis was even better in his first start.

He completed 21 of 33 passes for 324 yards with 1 interception for Benton (2-1, 1-0 6A-East), which survived an offensive onslaught from its conference rivals.

"He's a cool cat," Benton Coach Brad Harris said of Davis. "You see that just by watching him play. He's a quiet kid, but he absorbs everything you coach him on. And he makes plays.

"We haven't had a quarterback to run the football like he has, and we kind of kept [Catholic] honest a little bit with that. And then, he knows where to go with the football, he knows how to buy just a little time to get rid of the football. ... He's gonna be special."

Davis was one of several who were especially good for the Panthers.

Maddox Davis hauled in 10 passes for 138 yards and was on the receiving end of all of his quarterback's touchdown passes. Benton also benefited from the return of several key pieces who've been sidelined with injury.

University of Arkansas commit Braylen Russell missed last week's game but returned to rush for 134 yards and three second-half touchdowns. Elias Payne, who'd also been out, caught seven passes for 159 yards.

"They've got weapons," Catholic Coach John Fogleman said of Benton. "They have the really good tailback, Payne's back and he's good, Davis out there is good. They've just got weapons, and they did a good job.

"That's a credit to them, too, because they've got good schemes, and it helps when you've got those good athletes. They're going to give a lot of people trouble."

All of that production was needed to beat Catholic (2-1), which got gaudy outings from several of its players, too.

Jackson England was 21 of 34 passing for 415 yards and 6 touchdowns to power the Rockets, who jumped out to a 14-0 lead before watching Benton battle back to tie it at 21-21 by halftime. Brooks Ward had 7 catches for 165 yards and 3 scores while Thomas Duch finished with 5 receptions for 100 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Both teams combined for more than 1,000 yards of offense, and there were five ties.

Duch had a 17-yard touchdown catch and Ward caught a 65-yard score to help Catholic build its 14-point first-quarter lead.

Benton eventually revved things up and got a 27-yard touchdown catch from Maddox Davis with 2:26 left in the quarter to cut its deficit in half. The duo hooked up again midway through the second quarter for a 4-yard score to finish off a 13-play, 86-yard drive and tied the game at 14-14.

The Rockets returned serve with a 13-play march of its own that resulted in a 41-yard touchdown reception from Ward but then watched Maddox Davis knot the game with 33 seconds left in the half on his 7-yard touchdown catch.

The teams traded scores on the first four drives of the second half. Russell scored on 1- and 3-yard runs while England tossed touchdown passes to Ward and Conner Horne. The Panthers did retake the lead, 35-28, on Maddox Davis' fourth touchdown – a 12-yarder – with 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter until Catholic countered with England's 31-yard scoring pass to Duch.

Russell would later give Benton a go-ahead touchdown with 3:30 left to play on a 4-yard run before the Panthers finally sealed it when Chris Barnard, who was also out for the previous game, came up with an interception at Benton's 36-yard line with 2:18 to go.

"That was a knock down, drag out battle," Harris said. "You know, you love coaching a game like that, especially when your kids continue to answer the bell. I'm just so proud of our guys because it would've been easy for us to kind of get sluggish when we were down 14-0. Catholic came out and shocked us, but guys continued to play.

"Offensively, we got it clicking and closed that gap. We knew we were going to be able to do some good stuff offensively, though, and we made a couple of plays there at the end to win it."









