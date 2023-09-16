NAIA

SW ASSEMBLIES OF GOD AT ARKANSAS BAPTIST

WHEN 6 p.m. today

WHERE Quigley-Cox Stadium, Little Rock

INTERNET naiastats.prestosports.com

RECORDS Southwestern Assemblies of God 0-1; Arkansas Baptist 0-2

COACHES Greg Ellis (7-4 in second season at Southwestern Assemblies of God and overall); Richard Wilson (17th season at Arkansas Baptist and overall)

SERIES Southwestern Assemblies of God leads 2-0

LAST MEETING A 283-yard night on the ground opened the door for a 47-20 victory for Southwestern Assemblies of God on Oct. 1, 2022, in Waxahachie, Texas.

LAST WEEK Southwestern Assemblies of God committed five turnovers in losing to Howard Payne 42-10 while Arkansas Baptist gave up 34 first-half points in losing 55-18 to Louisiana Christian.

NOTEWORTHY Quarterback Anton Clayton completed just nine passes, but they were for 205 yards and a touchdown last week for Arkansas Baptist against Louisiana Christian a week ago. He also rushed for a touchdown. ... Jakob Doolittle tossed three interceptions in Southwestern Assemblies of God's season opener. He has 143 yards passing with one touchdown so far. ... After today, Arkansas Baptist will play two of its next three games in Little Rock. ... Southwestern Assemblies of God Coach Greg Ellis played 12 seasons in the NFL, including 11 in Dallas.

NCAA DIVISION III

LYON AT HOWARD PAYNE

WHEN 1 p.m. today

WHERE Gordon Wood Stadium, Brownwood, Texas

INTERNET hpusports.com

RECORDS Lyon 1-1; Howard Payne 2-0

COACHES Chris Douglas (4-23 in fourth season at Lyon); Kevin Bachtel (2-0 in first season at Howard Payne and overall)

SERIES First meeting

LAST MEETING First meeting

LAST WEEK Lyon scored the game's first nine points but couldn't keep it up in losing 48-15 to Belhaven (Miss.) while Howard Payne gave up just 84 yards rushing in a 42-10 win over Southwestern Assemblies of God.

NOTEWORTHY Lyon got another promising game last week from quarterback Brady Miller, who passed for 240 yards and two touchdowns. He's 34 of 55 for 441 yards on the year. ... Safety Korey Kelley has a team-high 18 tackles and two interceptions for Howard Payne, which has allowed 13 points total in two games. ... Six players have recorded at least 11 tackles for Lyon, led by William Litton's 19. He also has the Scots' lone interception. ... The Yellow Jackets' Gus Charles has caught 12 passes for 163 yards and 2 touchdowns.

SOUTHWESTERN (TEXAS) AT HENDRIX

WHEN 1 p.m. today

WHERE Young-Wise Memorial Stadium, Conway

INTERNET hendrixwarriors.com

RECORDS Southwestern University 0-2; Hendrix 0-2

COACHES Joe Austin (33-63 in 11th season at Southwestern and 43-72 in 15th season overall); Buck Buchanan (50-47 in 11th season at Hendrix)

SERIES Hendrix leads 3-1

LAST MEETING Hendrix scored 27 points in the fourth quarter to win 48-29 on Sept. 28, 2013, in Conway.

LAST WEEK Hendrix opened up a 31-7 halftime lead but was outscored 31-6 in the second half in losing 38-37 to East Texas Baptist while Southwestern trailed 21-0 after two quarters to fall 39-7 to Texas Lutheran.

NOTEWORTHY Hendrix missed a 39-yard field goal in the final seconds of its loss to East Texas Baptist. Today, however, will be the Southern Athletic Conference opener against the league's newest member. ... Southwestern is averaging more than 414 yards per game but was held to 309 yards in its previous game. ... Quarterback Jacob Buniff is 71 of 98 passing for 854 yards with 8 touchdowns and 4 interceptions for Hendrix. ... Damian Gomez and Jaylen Spriggs have combined to throw for 536 yards and three touchdowns for Southwestern.