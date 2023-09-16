China’s economy sees August gains

China's economy picked up steam in August as a summer travel boom and a heftier stimulus push increased consumer spending and factory output, adding to nascent signs of stabilization.

Industrial production and retail sales growth jumped last month from a year earlier, blowing past expectations, while the urban jobless rate eased slightly. That improvement came as the government has in recent weeks strengthened pro-growth measures, including plans to spur more spending on home goods and ease curbs on some housing purchases.

"Perhaps the peak pessimism is behind us," said Ding Shuang, chief economist for greater China and North Asia at Standard Chartered. "August's data indicates that the economy is unlikely to suffer from a persisting, deeper downturn going forward even though there might still be some volatility ahead -- especially if we take into account the policy factor."

Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong reacted positively as the data added to budding optimism that Beijing's recent efforts to boost the economy are starting to bear fruit. The onshore yuan jumped as much as 0.5%, set for its best weekly advance since January.

"Policy tailwinds, while no massive stimulus, are gathering momentum," said Redmond Wong, a market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets in Hong Kong. "We are calling for a rally in the equity market."

The industrial figures were aided by a pickup in production of automobiles, which gained 4.5% in August after a decline the month before. Spending on jewelry and cosmetics also improved, contributing to the higher-than-expected data for retail sales growth.

Even so, it's early days -- and a single month of data isn't enough to confirm a sustained recovery trajectory. There have been other signs that this year's initial spurt of spending activity has begun to moderate, and the ongoing crisis in the real estate sector continues to be a challenge. That's all added to expectations that the government's policy push isn't yet finished, with several economists seeing more rate cuts or other measures to come.

Not all of Friday's figures were rosy, either: Fixed-asset investment grew 3.2% in the first eight months of the year from the same period in 2022, slowing from the increase in January through July as the decline in property investment worsened.

The rate of growth in infrastructure investment also eased slightly, even as Chinese provinces accelerated the pace at which they issued special bonds used to finance infrastructure projects. That suggested the funds have been slow to trickle through and impact growth.

"We also need to see that there are still a lot of uncertainties and instabilities externally, and domestic demand still appears insufficient," according to a statement accompanying the data.

Before Friday's indicators, earlier signs showed manufacturing inching toward expansion last month, while credit demand recovered and deflationary pressures eased slightly.

But while consumers have been spending on services like travel and eating out, there is doubt about the sustainability of that spending. The job market outlook is also gloomy, adding to strains.

Meanwhile, a bump in home sales in big cities after the announcement last month of some property-easing measures has already faded. Home prices dropped at a faster pace in August than in July.

"More property-easing -- mostly from local governments -- is possible if sales fail to stabilize," said Michelle Lam, greater China economist at Societe Generale. She noted possibilities such as completely relaxing homebuying restrictions in major cities or further reducing mortgage rates and payment ratios.

Beijing's willingness to help the real estate sector may be limited, according to Robert Carnell, head of research and chief economist for Asia-Pacific at ING. The government "has done a lot already," he said, citing efforts including lowering the barriers to purchasing homes.

"What it isn't doing -- and what I don't think it will do -- is to throw money at this to encourage people to get extra property," Carnell said.

Information for this article was contributed by Wenjin Lv, Shikhar Balwani and Nasreen Seria of Bloomberg News.