Church notes

BENTON COUNTY

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday school for all age children is at 9:45 a.m. in the lower level.

There are three adult Bible classes on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Christianity 101 will be led by Pastor Hass in the library, Financial Peace University is in the chapel meeting room and Aging in Place, led by Chuck Merriman is in the fellowship hall.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

GriefShare classes meet from 2 to 4 p.m. every Tuesday in the church library. Sonday Riders meet at 2 p.m. Sept. 10 in the front church parking lot. Quilters meet at 8:30 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays. Senior Choir meets at 6:30 p.m. The Shepherd’s Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon every Friday.

Information: (479)855-1324 or bvlutheran.com.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., holds service at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Kid’s Connect and a nursery are available.

The Fall Women’s Bible Study is on “The Birth of the Church: A study in the book of Acts” by David Jeremiah. The study meets each Monday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. or 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

Prayer Fellowship meets at 9:30 a.m. every Wednesday in the Chapel. The Bell Choir meets at 4:30 p.m. and choir meets at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday. Ping Pong group meets from 9 to 10 a.m. each Thursday.

Information: 855-1126 or email questions@bvcc.net.

First Presbyterian Church of Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., Bentonville has worship in person and online each Sunday morning at 10:15 a.m. A new Bible study for adults begins this week, Sundays at 9 a.m. Music rehearsals will kick off this Sunday, with choir at 8:45am and hand bells at 11:30am; rehearsals for choir are Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Children’s ministry is at 11:30 a.m., and the youth group meets at 4 p.m. For more information, go to fpcbentonville.org . The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9-11am to Benton County residents.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. and fellowship time is at 10 a.m.

The church is hosting a “Blessing of Animals” at 1 p.m. Oct. 4 on the South Lawn by the parking lot. Feel free to bring your leashed or crated domesticated animals of all shapes, sizes and faiths. If you are able, bring much-needed items to donate to the Bella Vista animal shelter, including dog and cat treats, toys, collars and trash bags.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, holds services at 10:30 a.m. Online services are available on YouTube and through the church’s website. Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during Sunday and other church services.

The Church Session will meet at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 17. The Foodie Life Group will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 17 and Thirsty Thursday will be at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 21.

Choir rehearsals are 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Crandell Ringers hand bell choir will be at 8:30 a.m. Sept 24.

In a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas, Hispanic GED classes, underwritten by Crowder College have started a new semester. They meet in the Rail Room from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays and from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian’s Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad.

Samaritan Fridays, an outreach program that provides help for those in need in the community, are each week, 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex of the church.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

First United Presbyterian Church, 695 E. Calvin, Fayetteville, hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. outside, weather permitting, and at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 service is also live-streamed on YouTube. A nursery is available in Upper Knox 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be celebrated at each early service.

All Sunday School classes start at 9:30 a.m. Children’s and youth classes from age 3 to grade 7 meet in Lower Knox. Grades 8-12 meet in Lower Witherspoon.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org

The Robinson Avenue Church of Christ, 1506 W. Robinson Ave invites you to attend three of our helping ministries from 3 to 4 p.m. each Sunday. $20 donations are requested. The ministries offered are Divorce-Care, Divorce Journey For Teens and DivorceCare For Kids. With advance notice, babysitting can be provided for infants and little children. Please call to register at the church office, 479-751-4887 or register online at rachurch.life/resources/.

