College payment plans raise concerns





Installment plans that let college students spread out tuition payments may also put them at risk of accumulating high fees and debt, according to a new report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

"Colleges and universities should take a hard look at their repayment plans and avoid subjecting borrowers to high fees or coercive debt collection practices," bureau Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement Thursday.

Such plans at Arkansas higher education institutions seem similar to ones in other states, include late-fee penalties that would make the cost of higher education increase for students.

Most colleges and universities offer monthly payment plans as an alternative to student loans or a way to reduce the amount needed to borrow. Students can pay for educational expenses over a semester or the full school year without being charged interest.

But the federal watchdog says students may encounter a host of fees that drive up the cost of the plan.

The consumer bureau looked at the tuition payment plans of nearly 450 schools. Eighty-nine percent of those schools charged enrollment fees averaging $37, with some as high as $250. Nearly two-thirds of the colleges studied charge returned-payment fees averaging $29, while 44% of the schools charge late fees averaging $46, according to the report.

The wealth of fees can create an expensive form of credit when added to the tuition balance, the report said. And when the amount owed on the installment plan is low and the enrollment fee is high, students can face annual percentage rates as high as 237%, the bureau said.

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau researchers also found instances where a student's entire balance could come due if they miss a single payment. Some schools convert no-interest plans into interest-bearing loans when payments are missed. After a seven-day grace period, Franklin University in Ohio, for instance, will impose an 18% finance charge on past-due balances, according to its website. The university did not immediately respond to requests Thursday for comment on the practice.

Other colleges include terms and conditions that force students to waive their legal right to pursue a discharge of the debt or retain counsel. Some schools withhold transcripts, kick students off their meal plans or remove them from classes for falling behind on payments, according to the report. Rivier University in New Hampshire, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment, may evict students from their dorms for late payments.

While students typically sign up for these plans on their own, some are automatically enrolled when federal loan money is not disbursed before the school's tuition deadlines. That's the case at Arizona State University, where students with outstanding balances of $500 or more after the payment deadline are automatically enrolled in the school's plan and charged a fee of up to $200. ASU did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

ARKANSAS SCHOOLS

Each public Arkansas college or university has its own rules. They created the payment plans as a way to provide what they consider an affordable alternative to paying college expenses all at once. None appear to charge interest, as credit card companies do. But there are fees.

At Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, for example, payment plans break down a student's tuition balance into monthly payments. There is a $40 setup fee to enroll. They clearly state there is no interest fee. If a student chooses a credit or debit card as a payment method, "an additional convenience fee will be assessed," the university's website states.

The plan at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro offers monthly or semimonthly payments. A setup fee of $40 is required. A late fee, based on whether the plan is monthly ($25) or semimonthly ($12.50), is assessed five days after each missed payment, according to the university website. There is no down payment.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock offers two payment plans for the spring and fall semesters: a four-installment payment plan and a seven-installment payment plan.

According to the university's website, the four-installment payment plan requires 25% down with an initial, nonrefundable $50 enrollment fee and three additional installments of 25%. Late fees are $50 per month if the payment is not received by 5 p.m. on the payment due date.

The seven-installment payment plan requires 15% down with the initial $50 nonrefundable enrollment fee and five additional installments of 15%, and one final installment of 10%. Late fees for nonpayment are $25 bimonthly if the payment is not received by 5 p.m. on the payment due date.

The University of Central Arkansas in Conway lets students make payments for tuition and fees, plus room and board if applicable, in monthly installments. A down payment and a nonrefundable $30 enrollment fee are required when setting up the payment plan.

If payment is not received by the due date, a maximum $25 late payment fee could be assessed to a student's account. Items returned for nonpayment will be handled under the UCA Returned Items Policy of $15 per item returned, according to UCA's website.

At North Arkansas College, a public community college in Harrison, any timed installment payment arrangement will require full payment within 90 days from the start of the fall and spring semesters and before the start of classes of the summer I, summer II or any offered mini-term sessions, according to the school's website.

The cost to participate is a $25 nonrefundable enrollment fee per semester. In the spring 2024 semester, the rate goes up to a $30 nonrefundable enrollment fee per semester. There is also a $30 nonrefundable returned payment fee if a payment is returned.

Officials with state colleges and universities were unavailable for comment Friday regarding the number of participants in payment plans, the number of students facing penalties and other statistics.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's report said disclosure of the terms and conditions of these payment plans varies widely and information can be spread across several documents and webpages, which could obscure the nature of the plans. Regardless of whether schools want to call the plans loans, the bureau considers tuition payment plans an extension of credit and colleges as lenders with the responsibility of providing clear terms of their financial products.

The report arrives more than a year after the bureau said it would examine the operations of colleges and universities that extend private loans directly to students. That means the bureau has the option of levying sanctions on schools that are violating consumer financial protection laws. The agency declined to discuss any actions in the works.

Information for this article was contributed by Ryan Anderson and Danny Shameer of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.



