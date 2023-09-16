Urban renewal board to meet

The Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency Board monthly meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. Details: (870) 209-0323.

GOP committee to meet

The Jefferson County Republican Committee's monthly meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at Larry's Pizza at White Hall. The guest speaker is Arkansas Chief Deputy Treasurer Eric P. Munson, who will discuss the duties and responsibilities of the treasurer's office, according to a news release.

Caregivers Alzheimer's group to meet

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, 709 E. Eighth Ave., will host the Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group meeting from 11 a.m. to noon Monday.

The topic is Covid-19 Vaccinations, and the speaker will be Charlotte Clausen, administrative coordinator at the South Central Center on Aging in Pine Bluff, a program of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

The Zoom link for the meeting is https://tinyurl.com/38e4m45e with meeting ID: 034 5767 and passcode: 607 3NMfC9. Details: Carolyn Ferguson, Area Agency, (870) 543-6309.

Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild to meet

The Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4200 Old Warren Road.

The program will be "Snappy Bags" presented by Donna Francis. A report on the guild's activities during the recent quilt show at Delta Rivers Nature Center will be made, according to a news release. Show-and-tell, along with fat quarter and door prize drawings will be held after the business meeting.

Members with a birthday in September are asked to bring a door prize, which should be related to quilting or sewing. Door prizes are given out at the end of the meeting and all winners must be present. Everyone is encouraged to bring a fat quarter (18 inches by 22 inches) of 100 percent cotton for the monthly fat quarter drawing. Orange or brown are the featured color, however, white or white on white are always acceptable.

The quilter's guild has an annual membership fee of $20. Anyone interested in learning the art of quilt making is welcome to come, visit and become a member. Membership is open to all who are interested in quilting; no prior experience is needed, according to the release. The purpose of the Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild is to ensure the continuity of the craft by teaching the techniques of quilting, and to encourage, and promote an interest in quilting to the public.

"Come and join us. What you don't know about quilting, we can teach and what you know about quilting, we can learn," a spokesman said.

Area Agency announces menu

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Here's next week's menu:

Sept. 18 -- Country fried steak and gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, sherbet, and milk.

Sept. 19 -- Stuffed peppers casserole, tossed salad, breadsticks, fruit, and milk.

Sept. 20 -- Pinto beans with sliced ham, turnip greens, cornbread, pears, and milk.

Sept. 21 -- Chicken strips, Montreal potatoes, California blend vegetables, jade salad, and milk.

Sept. 22 -- Submarine sandwich, lettuce, tomato, onion, macaroni salad, peaches, and milk. Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

Ms. Alumni candidate sets fundraiser

Joyce Bracy Vaughan will hold a fundraiser to support her as Ms. Alumni for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.The fish fry will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 26 on the parking lot of the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association, 27 Watson Boulevard.

Fish dinners are $25 each and prepared by Rice Catering. Vaughan is the contestant of the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Alumni Association, according to a news release.

Details: Vaughan, (870) 489-3064 or jbvformsalumniuapb2023@gmail.com; Evelyn Jean Blunt, (870) 341-4306; or Dorothy Chapman Brown, (870) 692-0862.