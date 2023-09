DEWITT 49, HELENA-WEST HELENA 20

DEWITT -- DeWitt (4-0, 4A-8 1-0) took its first conference win of the season against Helena-West Helena (0-4, 0-1).

The Dragons scored all six of their touchdowns in the first half on the ground and led 42-6 at halftime.

Helena-West Helena scored twice in the second half, but it wasn't enough to catch up with DeWitt, whose Lamerion Jenkins scored in the fourth quarter.