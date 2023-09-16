Director of city initiative on violence resigns post

Group Violence Intervention of Pine Bluff has an opening for director following the resignation of Leanita Hughes.

Hughes was hired Jan. 31 to lead the city initiative, which began in the fall of 2021 as Gang Reduction Initiative of Pine Bluff. She told The Commercial she has not accepted another position.

"The job description is being changed, and they would like a person who lives in Jefferson County and is willing to go to crime scenes," said Hughes, who lives in Little Rock. "It is an amicable departure. I wish them the best on their job search."

The city of Pine Bluff began advertising for GVI director Friday. Applications will be taken through Sept. 29 for the position, which pays $65,000 annually.

The GVI director reports to the police chief.

According to the advertisement, the purpose of the position is to engage individuals with histories of gun violence in order to lower community homicide rates.

William Fells, special projects coordinator for Pine Bluff, said the city is grateful for Hughes' work thus far.

"Her leadership has given the program a fantastic foundation to build upon," Fells said.