Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Features Sports Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Director of city initiative on violence resigns post

by Staff Report | Today at 3:58 a.m.
Leanita Hughes, then the director of Group Violence Intervention of Pine Bluff, speaks during a town hall meeting Aug. 22 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Group Violence Intervention of Pine Bluff has an opening for director following the resignation of Leanita Hughes.

Hughes was hired Jan. 31 to lead the city initiative, which began in the fall of 2021 as Gang Reduction Initiative of Pine Bluff. She told The Commercial she has not accepted another position.

"The job description is being changed, and they would like a person who lives in Jefferson County and is willing to go to crime scenes," said Hughes, who lives in Little Rock. "It is an amicable departure. I wish them the best on their job search."

The city of Pine Bluff began advertising for GVI director Friday. Applications will be taken through Sept. 29 for the position, which pays $65,000 annually.

The GVI director reports to the police chief.

According to the advertisement, the purpose of the position is to engage individuals with histories of gun violence in order to lower community homicide rates.

William Fells, special projects coordinator for Pine Bluff, said the city is grateful for Hughes' work thus far.

"Her leadership has given the program a fantastic foundation to build upon," Fells said.

Print Headline: Director of city initiative on violence resigns post

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT