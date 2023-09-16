Drug dealer sentenced to 38 years in federal prison for selling fentanyl that killed Fayetteville man





FAYETTEVILLE -- A Farmington man who earlier pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl that caused a man's overdose death was sentenced Friday to 38 years in federal prison.

Ethan Driskill, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of a mixture or substance that contained fentanyl resulting in the death of a person. Driskill was also fined $10,000 by U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks.

This was the first case of its kind to be prosecuted in the Western District of Arkansas, according to U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes.

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration, assisted by detectives and officers with local law enforcement agencies were investigating the distribution of fentanyl in the Western District of Arkansas. Driskill was identified as a distributor of fentanyl during the investigation.

Fayetteville police responded to a report of a drug overdose on Feb. 3, 2022, at an apartment on Mount Sequoyah resulting in the death of a 29-year-old man, identified in court documents as "R.H."

The man's body was face down on his living room floor. Officers found a small amount of a white substance and a syringe near the body. The white substance was later determined to contain fentanyl.

Family members contacted federal authorities and their cooperation helped implicate Driskill and two associates, Fowlkes said. Overdoses and overdose deaths often go unreported, he said.

"This family, in their lowest moment, a moment in which they experienced a terrible tragedy of losing their son and their brother, chose to help law enforcement," Fowlkes said. "Their efforts were very important and they helped these law enforcement agencies quickly arrest Ethan Driskill and his co-conspirators in short order."

On Feb. 10, 2022, special agents with the DEA interviewed R.H.'s girlfriend, who told them she and R.H. bought what they believed to be heroin from Driskill on Jan. 31, 2022, for $60.

The following morning, R.H. drove his girlfriend to work and agreed to pick her up later that evening. But he stopped responding to text messages and calls and failed to pick her up. That night, a significant snowstorm hit Northwest Arkansas, which kept his girlfriend from checking on R.H.

She went to check on R.H. on Feb. 3 and discovered his body.

As the investigation into Driskill continued in February 2022, separate undercover officers purchased fentanyl from Driskill. One was for counterfeit pills containing fentanyl and the other was for fentanyl in powder form. Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Driskill's home. On Feb. 12, 2022, law enforcement searched the home and found 730 fentanyl pills, 240 grams of fentanyl powder and two firearms.

Jared Harper, with the DEA's Little Rock office, said that amount of fentanyl is equal to about 13,877 lethal doses.

"Just 2 milligrams of fentanyl is a lethal dose. That's about what you can fit on the end of a pencil," Harper said. "Just one pill taken one time can kill."

During an interview, Driskill admitted to selling fentanyl in both powder and counterfeit pill form. He also admitted to selling R.H.'s girlfriend a mixture of a substance containing fentanyl.

Video from R.H.'s apartment showed him sitting in a chair and injecting himself with the substance. About nine minutes later, he's seen on the video having an apparent seizure and falling to the floor, where he remained until his body was found. An autopsy concluded the cause of R.H.' s death was an accidental drug overdose resulting from his ingestion of controlled substances, including fentanyl.

Two of Driskill's associates were also arrested and charged.

Amber Nichole Adair, 28, of Farmington, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting Driskill and others in the possession of 40 grams or more of fentanyl with the intent to distribute it. Adair was sentenced to 96 months in prison.

Marchello Stephano Oliver, 34, of Farmington, pleaded guilty to possessing 40 grams or more of fentanyl with intent to deliver. Oliver is set for sentencing Thursday in U.S. District Court.

Fowlkes said the group used a home very near the Farmington Sports Complex to store and distribute fentanyl.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Dustin Roberts and Kim Harris prosecuted the case.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office, Washington County Sheriff's Office, Rogers police, Benton County Drug Unit, Farmington police, Fayetteville police, Springdale police, 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Arkansas State Police and the Arkansas National Guard Drug Unit assisted in the investigation.

Fowlkes said an emergency response team has been established to identify, investigate and prosecute every single overdose in Western Arkansas whether it results in a death or not.

Fowlkes said the case represents a much larger issue.

"There has been one common theme: that fentanyl is destroying the communities of Western Arkansas," he said.





What is fentanyl?

Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid drug. Its about 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. Overdoses can cause stupor, changes in pupil size, clammy skin, cyanosis, coma and respiratory failure leading to death.

Source: U.S. DEA







