Eight people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas





Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Brendan Grahm, 23, of 937 Eastgate St. in Siloam Springs, was arrested Thursday in connection with rape and sexual assault. Grahm was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

Jeremy Bird, 32, of 1101 S.E. Phoenix St. in Bentonville, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Bird was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Martel Jackson, 38, of 1211 N. Leverett Ave., No. 8, in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Jackson was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Erika Moses, 36, of 10030 Old Cabin Road in Winslow, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and delivery of a counterfeit substance. Moses was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Christopher Weresch, 47, of Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Weresch was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

Raul Andrade, 23, of 2003 Commons 7 in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with sexual assault. Andrade was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Robert Hanlon, 41, of 2055 Park Circle in Pea Ridge, was arrested Thursday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing sexually explicit conduct involving a child. Hanlon was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Dalton Williams, 31, of 609 S. Main Ave. in Lincoln, was arrested Thursday in connection with sexual assault. Williams was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.



