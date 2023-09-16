Filing slams bid for judge recusal

WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department is challenging efforts by former President Donald Trump to disqualify the Washington judge presiding over the case charging him with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Prosecutors with special counsel Jack Smith's team wrote in a court filing late Thursday that there was "no valid basis" for U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to recuse herself.

Trump's lawyers filed a motion earlier this week urging Chutkan to step aside, citing comments she made in separate sentencing hearings related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol that they say taint the Trump proceedings and call into question whether she has already prejudged the Republican former president's guilt.

In one such hearing, Chutkan told a defendant who was sentenced to more than five years in prison that he had "made a very good point" that the "people who exhorted" and encouraged him "to go and take action and to fight" had not been charged. Chutkan added that she did not "make charging decisions" and had no "influence on that."

"I have my opinions," she said, "but they are not relevant."

But the Justice Department said the Trump team had taken Chutkan's comments out of context and failed to show that she harbored any bias against the former president, who lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden, then claimed the election was stolen from him.

The Justice Department said the statements the Trump lawyers had cited show the judge simply doing her job -- responding to, and rejecting, efforts to minimize their own culpability by pointing the finger at Trump, who had told his supporters to "fight like hell" at a rally shortly before the deadly Capitol riot.

Chutkan did not say, prosecutors wrote, that Trump was legally or morally to blame for the events of Jan. 6 or that he deserved to be punished.

Also Friday, Smith's team indicated it is seeking an order that would restrict the former president from "inflammatory" and "intimidating" comments about witnesses, lawyers and the judge.

Prosecutors in their motion said such a "narrow, well-defined" order was necessary to preserve the integrity of the case and to avoid prejudicing potential jurors.

"Since the grand jury returned an indictment in this case, the defendant has repeatedly and widely disseminated public statements attacking the citizens of the District of Columbia, the Court, prosecutors, and prospective witnesses," prosecutors wrote. "Through his statements, the defendant threatens to undermine the integrity of these proceedings and prejudice the jury pool."

Among the statements cited by prosecutors in their motion is a post on his Truth Social platform days after the indictment in which Trump wrote, in all capital letters, "If you go after me, I'm coming after you!"

A Trump spokesman did not immediately return a message seeking comment, but the Justice Department motion says defense lawyers oppose the request.

