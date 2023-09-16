GAC capsules

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS AT OUACHITA BAPTIST

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Benson-Williams Field at Cliff Harris Stadium, Arkadelphia

RADIO KVMH, FM-99.1, Magnolia; KARN-FM, 102.9 (Little Rock); KZNG AM, 1340, KZNG-FM 97.9/105.5 (Hot Springs); KTPB-FM, 98.1, Pine Bluff; KCXY-FM, 95.3, Camden; KNAS-FM, 105.5, Nashville; KHGG-FM, 103.5, Fort Smith, KESA-FM, 100.9, Eureka Springs; KILX-FM, 102.1, De Queen; KQOR-FM, 105.3, Mena

INTERNET muleriderathletics.com; obutigers.com

RECORDS SAU 2-0, 2-0; OBU 2-0, 2-0

COACHES Brad Smiley (6-6 in second season at SAU and overall); Todd Knight (145-99 in 24th season at OBU and 173-131-2 in 30th season overall)

SERIES OBU leads 42-35-1

LAST MEETING OBU pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 63-31 win on Oct. 22, 2022, in El Dorado at the Murphy USA Classic.

NOTEWORTHY OBU has been ranked in the top 10 of the American Football Coaches Association's Top 25 poll for 12 consecutive weeks. The Tigers have been included in the rankings for 54 straight polls dating back to 2018. ... SAU quarterback O.B. Jones has scored all five of his team's rushing touchdowns. He's also averaging a team-high 93.5 yards on the ground. Teammate Jariq Scales is second at 76.5 yards per game. ... In last week's 66-0 thrashing over Northwestern Oklahoma State, the Tigers used just 2:14 of game clock to score 35 points in the first quarter. ... The Muleriders have dropped six straight games to OBU and seven of the last eight meetings overall. SAU's last win over its rivals came in 2015 when it held on for a 32-28 victory. ... OBU safety Josiah Johnson was named the Great American Conference Defensive Player of the Week after getting a sack and interception in the team's previous win. ... The next two games for the Muleriders are on the road. ... Chris Henley Jr. has a team-leading 126 yards rushing for the Tigers.

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO AT HARDING

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE First Security Stadium, Searcy

RADIO KBHM-FM, 93.7, Monticello; KVHU-FM, 95.3, Searcy

INTERNET uamsports.com; hardingsports.com

RECORDS UAM 2-0, 2-0; Harding 2-0, 2-0

COACHES Hud Jackson (44-79 in 12th season at UAM and overall); Paul Simmons (52-13 in sixth season at Harding and overall)

SERIES Harding leads 33-24

LAST MEETING Points were plentiful as Harding rushed for 296 yards in a 56-43 victory on Oct. 22, 2022, in Monticello.

NOTEWORTHY The series has been one-sided as of late, with Harding winning the last 11 games between the two. In addition, the Bisons have averaged 48 points in their last six home games against the Boll Weevils. ... UAM quarterback Demilon Brown suffered a season-ending injury to his collarbone during last year's matchup. He rushed for 69 yards and passed for a touchdown before leaving that game. ... UAM has scored all eight times it's reached its opponent's 20-yard line. Seven of those trips have resulted in touchdowns. ... Harding quarterback Cole Keylon has accounted for at least one rushing touchdown and one passing touchdown in both of his team's games. ... Isaiah Cross and Nick Howard have combined to catch 23 passes for 377 yards and 7 touchdowns for the Boll Weevils. ... Four players – Ahmad Butler, Jeremiah Jordan, Luke Martin, Ty Dugger – have snagged interceptions for Harding. ... Greg Hooks, a 6-1, 195-pound defensive back for UAM, has a Great American Conference-best five breakups on the year.

HENDERSON STATE AT ARKANSAS TECH

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Simmons Bank Field at Thone Stadium, Russellville

RADIO KYXK-FM, 106.7 Gurdon; KVRC-AM, 1240, Arkadelphia; KDEL-FM, 100.9, Arkadelphia; KWPS-FM, 99.7, Hot Springs; KZYP-FM, 104.1, Malvern; KZYP-AM, 1310, Malvern; KCJC-FM, 102.3, Russellville

INTERNET hsusports.com; arkansastechsports.com

RECORDS Henderson State 2-0, 2-0; Arkansas Tech 0-2, 0-2

COACHES Scott Maxfield (127-62 in 18th season at Henderson State and overall); Kyle Shipp (12-23 in fourth season at Arkansas Tech and overall)

SERIES Tied 45-45-4

LAST MEETING A pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter catapulted Henderson State to a 35-19 victory on Oct. 22, 2022, in Arkadelphia.

NOTEWORTHY A win over Arkansas Tech would make Henderson State 3-0 for the fourth consecutive year. The Reddies have also beaten the Wonder Boys four straight times. ... It's hall of fame weekend for Arkansas Tech. At halftime, 12 people as well as the 1971 football team will be introduced as the newest members of the school's prestigious group. ... Henderson State quarterback Andrew Edwards has accounted for four touchdowns in each of the team's games. ... The Wonder Boys' Jyrin Steward has 22 tackles, second-most in the Great American Conference. ... Over the past three seasons, the Reddies have averaged 537 yards of offense against Arkansas Tech – the second most against any other league team during that same span. ... Arkansas Tech punter Aaron Winn has averaged 48.3 yards per punt, tops in the GAC. ... Henderson State kicker Kolby King has connected on all 10 of his extra-point attempts and is 3 for 4 on field goals.