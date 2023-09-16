Gutsy onside kick key for Hot Springs





When the call came in over the headsets, Hot Springs Coach Darrell Burnett didn't think twice.

Tied 19-19 with Little Rock Southwest, the Trojans had just scored on a 10-yard run by Perry Jones Jr. when Burnett's special teams coach called for an onside kick.

Right down the middle of the field, the Trojans' kicker bounced the ball into his teammate's hands at the Gryphons' 38-yard line.

Five plays later, wide receiver TJ Borgdon took a handoff 11 yards to the left pylon to score and give the Trojans their first lead.

That ensuing extra point attempt ultimately was the difference as Hot Springs defeated Little Rock Southwest 26-25 at Gryphon Field in Little Rock.

"I got a guy who runs our special teams, and what he wants to do, I trust him," Burnett said. "When [one of my coaches] calls one, we just got to go to war with it.

"It was a big-time call, big-time play. It helped us out a lot with momentum."

Southwest (1-2) took an early lead when Jabron Lewis' 8-yard rush made it 6-0 with 10:15 left in the first quarter.

Seven minutes later, Southwest quarterback Chase Forter, a Little Rock Parkview transfer, evaded multiple would-be sacks to find Logan White streaking down the middle of the field for a 60-yard touchdown, making the score 13-0.

Hot Springs (3-0) quarterback Matthew Contreras scored two rushing touchdowns before halftime to make it 19-12 at the break after Forte scored one of his own. Contreras' second came as he spun out of a sack and broke down the right sideline for 28 yards.

"He's been doing that," Burnett said of Contreras. "A lot of people are surprised, [but] last year we just didn't run him because we didn't have to. This year, he has to run,"

With his team trailing, Burnett said he knew the things his team was doing poorly were fixable.

"I felt good," He said. "If they were better than us, bullying us and they were doing things we couldn't control, that's when you feel bad, when you know it could get ugly.

"The kids feed off you. If you go in there panicking, they know you're panicking. They know you're probably thinking they're gonna lose. I never thought that. I just knew we had to fix us."

In the other locker room, Southwest was preparing to get the best of what Hot Springs had to offer coming out of the break.

"I was proud of our kids," Southwest Coach Daryl Patton said. "I told them, 'You're playing harder than they are, you're wanting it more than they are, fighting harder than they are. We got to do it for two more quarters. You haven't earned anything.'

In the third quarter, I thought [Hot Springs] came out and played harder than we did."

With less than a minute to go in the third quarter, Forte connected with White for the second time in the corner of the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown. But for the second time, the Gryphons missed the extra point attempt and the score remained 26-25.

In the fourth quarter, Hot Springs drove the ball inside Southwest's 20-yard line. On all four drives, the Gryphons forced a turnover, two on fumbles and two on downs.

But the Trojans' defense responded in kind, stifling the Gryphons' offense and holding them inside their own half on all four drives following those turnovers.

"Ultimately, we just couldn't block their front four," Patton said. "Our quarterback was under duress all night. It's tough when you are getting hammered left and right and you can't block them. It's tough to run a good passing offense."









