HARDING ACADEMY 51, BOONEVILLE 27
SEARCY -- Harding Academy (2-0) ran away with a win over Booneville (1-2).
Booneville scored first, but Harding Academy ended the first quarter with a 20-13 lead.
The Wildcats led 37-13 at halftime.
