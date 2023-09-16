Sections
HARDING ACADEMY 51, BOONEVILLE 27

Today at 2:49 a.m.

HARDING ACADEMY 51, BOONEVILLE 27

SEARCY -- Harding Academy (2-0) ran away with a win over Booneville (1-2).

Booneville scored first, but Harding Academy ended the first quarter with a 20-13 lead.

The Wildcats led 37-13 at halftime.

Print Headline: HARDING ACADEMY 51, BOONEVILLE 27

