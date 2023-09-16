Harding Bisons roam past UA-Monticello Boll Weevils, 59-19

SEARCY — Thirteen Harding University players were responsible for a combined 424 rushing yards and three interceptions during Saturday's 59-19 home victory over the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

Harding (3-0) capitalized on four UAM turnovers and had to overcome four of its own, all on fumbles, while outgaining the Boll Weevils in total yards, 463-217. Demilon Brown, the Great American Conference offensive co-player of the week, completed 18 of 32 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions for UAM (2-1).

Brown was the team’s leading rusher with 15 yards on 12 carries. Kristian Gammage caught 3 passes for 92 yards, while Arlie Lee caught a 28-yard touchdown pass and ran 4 yards for another score in the loss.

The Weevils carried the Great American Conference’s top offense (53.5 points per game) into Searcy, but it was limited by the conference’s second-best defense in the Bisons (15). UAM was held to single digits in each quarter, while Harding, ranked No. 11 in the American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches' Top 25 Poll, raced to a lead of 21-6 after the first quarter, then 35-12 at halftime and 49-12 through three quarters.

Harding jumped to a 14-0 lead in the game’s first 10 minutes after touchdown runs by Braden Jay and Blake Delacruz. It took a fumble return by Demauryon Holmes to put the Weevils on the board, but Delacruz’s second TD and Jhalen Spicer’s 24-yard run expanded the lead to 28-6 with 5:30 left before halftime.

Spicer ran for a game-high 76 yards on just 5 carries.

UAM’s offense finally scored when Lee made his TD catch with 2:28 left in the period. Delacruz ran for his third touchdown from 4 yards out with 47 seconds left.

Cole Keylon and Tyler Ross added touchdown runs in the second half for Harding. Devonte Manning recovered a fumble in the end zone, and Grant Ennis booted a field goal with 6:30 left in the game.

UAM will be back at home to take on fifth-ranked Ouachita Baptist University at 6 p.m. next Saturday. That will be followed by a homecoming game against East Central (Okla.) University on Sept. 30.



