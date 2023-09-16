HECTOR 48, DANVILLE 7

DANVILLE -- Hector (2-1) scored all of its points in the first half to take care of Danville (0-3).

Grayson Mulder caught a 24-yard pass from Jackson Taylor for the Wildcats' first touchdown, and Taylor threw 39 yards to Kenton Storey for another score before Brent Casto scored from a yard out.

In the second quarter, P.J. Henderson returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown. Hector later had rushing touchdowns of 15 yards by Casto and 35 yards by Mulder, then Kenton Storey returned an interception 52 yards for another score.

The Little Johns scored their only touchdown in the fourth quarter.