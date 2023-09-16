Henderson State on guard against Arkansas Tech

Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield isn't in the least bit fooled by what Arkansas Tech has done so far this year.

This week, he's made it his business to make sure his Reddies haven't been duped either.

"I think they're very dangerous," Maxfield said about the Wonder Boys, who'll host No. 23 Henderson State today at 6 p.m. "They've been really close in both games. You look at them. ... when they're playing well, they're really tough to stop.

"You'll see some flashes, some drives where they're really clicking and doing some really good things. They're tough."

Arkansas Tech (0-2, 0-2 Great American Conference) has shown a great deal of fortitude in both of its games, but the outcomes just haven't swayed in its favor. The Wonder Boys lost to Oklahoma Baptist 23-21 in their opener and fell 38-31 to Southern Nazarene last week after building a 14-point first-half lead.

But Maxfield isn't looking at those results to gauge Arkansas Tech. Instead, he's honed in on what the Wonder Boys have to offer, not to mention the things they've done that's given their opponents trouble.

"Offensively, they do a lot of different things, have a lot of different formations," he said. "They've kind of settled in on their quarterback as well. He's a good thrower, and he's an above-average runner because they do a lot of quarterback runs."

Taye Gatewood, a senior, came off the bench to pass for 201 yards and a touchdown in the loss at Oklahoma Baptist. He also accounted for three touchdowns as the starter against Southern Nazarene.

The problem for the Wonder Boys has stemmed from their run defense where they're giving up almost 240 yards per game. Henderson State (2-0, 2-0) is averaging 143 yards on the ground, but the Reddies may try to establish that even more when the teams meet up for the 95th time.

Even still, Maxfield is anticipating a strong outing from Arkansas Tech.

"We're going to have to go up there and play one of our best games," he said. "I think [Arkansas Tech] is by far the best team we'd played up to this point."

