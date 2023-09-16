High school football scores

Friday's games
6A-East
Benton 49, Little Rock Catholic 42
El Dorado 38, Greene County Tech 6
Marion 48, Jacksonville 13
Searcy 42, Sylvan Hills 7
West Memphis 49, Sheridan 21
6A-West
Greenbrier 58, Van Buren 27
Greenwood 55, Siloam Springs 14
Lake Hamilton 44, Mountain Home 38
Little Rock Christian 40, Russellville 7
5A-Central
Joe T. Robinson 35, Morrilton 0
Mills 35, Watson Chapel 0
Pine Bluff 35, Vilonia 6
White Hall 28, Beebe 21
4A-4
Bauxite 34, Lamar 33
Benton Harmony Grove 43, Central Arkansas Christian 42
Mayflower 42, Clinton 35
4A-8
Crossett 41, Hamburg 20
DeWitt 49, Helena-West Helena 14
Monticello 21, McGehee 12
Warren 44, Star City 7
Nonconference
Baptist Prep 27, Poyen 24
Bald Knob 41, Barton 24
Berryville 21, Magazine 0
Bigelow 40, Centerpoint 8
Camden Harmony Grove 42, Cave City 14
Carlisle 27, Des Arc 20
Conway 49, Monroe (La.) Ouachita Christian 14
Conway Christian 16, Dierks 14
Desoto (Miss.) Central 27, Malvern 14
Drew Central 6, Earle 6, tie
Dumas 34, Lake Village 12
East Poinsett County 40, Osceola 30
Fouke 61, Foreman 12
Glen Rose 38, Fordyce 7
Green Forest 24, Cedarville 6
Harding Academy 51, Booneville 27
Haynesville, La. 51, Junction City 20
Hazen 46, McCrory 8
Heber Springs 42, Jonesboro Westside 8
Hector 48, Danville 7
Hot Springs 26, Little Rock Southwest 25
Hoxie 42, Melbourne 14
Idabel, Okla. 27, Ashdown 0
Jessieville 48, Atkins 33
Johnson County Westside at England, (n)
Kansas City Rockhurst 24, Bentonville 21
Lavaca 42, Mount Ida 21
Little Rock Parkview 52, North Little Rock 14*
Manila 49, Harrisburg 35
Mansfield 48, Waldron 6
Marked Tree 46, Piggott 8
Mena 45, Riverview 21
Mineral Springs 49, Bearden 6
Murfreesboro 40, Gurdon 0
Mustang, Okla. 49, Springdale Har-Ber 47
Nashville 26, Charleston 21
Perryville 42, Episcopal Collegiate 6
Prescott 41, Hope 38, OT
Ruston, La. 28, Cabot 17
Salem 28, Walnut Ridge 15
Smackover 30, Hampton 0
Stuttgart 27, Forrest City 12
Trumann 33, Newport 6
Tulsa Lincoln Christian 20, Shiloh Christian 14
Tulsa Metro Christian 48, Prairie Grove 14
Wynne 35, Magnolia 0
Yellville-Summit 36, Mountainburg 35
8-Man
Cutter-Morning Star 42, Rose Bud 8
Fountain Lake 28, Cedar Ridge 20
Genoa Central 22, Woodlawn 14
Midland 52, Hermitage 12
Mountain View 44, Izard County 8
Rector 34, Corning 18
Strong 22, Parkers Chapel 16
Subiaco Academy 30, Marshall 20
Spring Hill at Augusta, ccd.
Thursday's game
Pottsville 30, Little Rock Hall 12
*at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock