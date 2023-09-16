Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Features Sports Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

High school football scores

by Sam Lane | Today at 3:02 a.m.

Friday's games

6A-East

Benton 49, Little Rock Catholic 42

El Dorado 38, Greene County Tech 6

Marion 48, Jacksonville 13

Searcy 42, Sylvan Hills 7

West Memphis 49, Sheridan 21

6A-West

Greenbrier 58, Van Buren 27

Greenwood 55, Siloam Springs 14

Lake Hamilton 44, Mountain Home 38

Little Rock Christian 40, Russellville 7

5A-Central

Joe T. Robinson 35, Morrilton 0

Mills 35, Watson Chapel 0

Pine Bluff 35, Vilonia 6

White Hall 28, Beebe 21

4A-4

Bauxite 34, Lamar 33

Benton Harmony Grove 43, Central Arkansas Christian 42

Mayflower 42, Clinton 35

4A-8

Crossett 41, Hamburg 20

DeWitt 49, Helena-West Helena 14

Monticello 21, McGehee 12

Warren 44, Star City 7

Nonconference

Baptist Prep 27, Poyen 24

Bald Knob 41, Barton 24

Berryville 21, Magazine 0

Bigelow 40, Centerpoint 8

Camden Harmony Grove 42, Cave City 14

Carlisle 27, Des Arc 20

Conway 49, Monroe (La.) Ouachita Christian 14

Conway Christian 16, Dierks 14

Desoto (Miss.) Central 27, Malvern 14

Drew Central 6, Earle 6, tie

Dumas 34, Lake Village 12

East Poinsett County 40, Osceola 30

Fouke 61, Foreman 12

Glen Rose 38, Fordyce 7

Green Forest 24, Cedarville 6

Harding Academy 51, Booneville 27

Haynesville, La. 51, Junction City 20

Hazen 46, McCrory 8

Heber Springs 42, Jonesboro Westside 8

Hector 48, Danville 7

Hot Springs 26, Little Rock Southwest 25

Hoxie 42, Melbourne 14

Idabel, Okla. 27, Ashdown 0

Jessieville 48, Atkins 33

Johnson County Westside at England, (n)

Kansas City Rockhurst 24, Bentonville 21

Lavaca 42, Mount Ida 21

Little Rock Parkview 52, North Little Rock 14*

Manila 49, Harrisburg 35

Mansfield 48, Waldron 6

Marked Tree 46, Piggott 8

Mena 45, Riverview 21

Mineral Springs 49, Bearden 6

Murfreesboro 40, Gurdon 0

Mustang, Okla. 49, Springdale Har-Ber 47

Nashville 26, Charleston 21

Perryville 42, Episcopal Collegiate 6

Prescott 41, Hope 38, OT

Ruston, La. 28, Cabot 17

Salem 28, Walnut Ridge 15

Smackover 30, Hampton 0

Stuttgart 27, Forrest City 12

Trumann 33, Newport 6

Tulsa Lincoln Christian 20, Shiloh Christian 14

Tulsa Metro Christian 48, Prairie Grove 14

Wynne 35, Magnolia 0

Yellville-Summit 36, Mountainburg 35

8-Man

Cutter-Morning Star 42, Rose Bud 8

Fountain Lake 28, Cedar Ridge 20

Genoa Central 22, Woodlawn 14

Midland 52, Hermitage 12

Mountain View 44, Izard County 8

Rector 34, Corning 18

Strong 22, Parkers Chapel 16

Subiaco Academy 30, Marshall 20

Spring Hill at Augusta, ccd.

Thursday's game

Pottsville 30, Little Rock Hall 12

*at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Print Headline: High school football scores

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT