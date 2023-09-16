Happy birthday. Your spirit is full; you give of yourself freely. At times you'll feel like you're dancing with creation itself. You'll build things and be repaid in treasures more valuable than money. More highlights: You'll improve a property. The pursuit of an ideal will spark new relationships. You'll compete and surpass your own records.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your time management is on point. You're so good at estimating what you can do before the bell sounds that you'll be reticent to take on extra requests, but one will be too good to miss. Just say yes and do your best.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): When you consider a certain aspect of your life, you can say, "it doesn't get any better than this." Gratitude pours forth as you marvel at the circumstances that brought about this heavenly condition.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You may feel like you're on a moving train with your stop a country away. This is an illusion. Think of this train as a movie set and you're the actor who can call "cut." If a role oppresses you, change it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You will give yourself to worthy pursuits and to people who do not have to do a thing to deserve your unconditional love. It's not that you're undiscerning; it's that you sense the value of selflessness.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't be afraid to put good fortune into frivolous delights. Levity and cuteness make things meaningful and memorable. Relationships will thrive in novelty; shared experience creates an unforgettable bond.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Give love and love increases. It doesn't matter who you are giving it to -- it could be to your pet or yourself. Wherever you aim your act of care, it will be your capacity to love that affects everything you touch.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): After you finish doing what's expected of you, the real work starts. Exceeding expectation is your forte. You'll add layers of polish that make your work really shine. Your obsession with the details will pay off.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): People who are very familiar with one another have a shared history, which builds context and intent into every communication. Newcomers have no such advantage, but the unbiased take of fresh eyes will be invaluable.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It frustrates you when you see people waste resources that could be used by someone who needs them. You'll take part in a redistribution of resources and, to whatever degree is possible, make things right and fair.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Rumors will fly. Usually, you don't believe what you hear, and that habit will hold you in good stead. Either go straight to the source or opt out of the drama completely.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There's something you want that would make your life easier, but you haven't figured out how to get it. Daydream, brainstorm and consult with those who have something like what you have in mind.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It's the care you put into making others happy that keeps everyone smiling. The one with the biggest smile is you. Tonight's fun is the perfect punctuation mark to a long stint of productivity.