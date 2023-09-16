Reggie Wassana, a tribal governor in Colorado, says the U.S. is taking a "huge step" toward healing with the renaming of Mount Evans -- honoring a territorial governor who resigned after the military's 1864 Sand Creek Massacre -- to Mount Blue Sky, a traditional name for the Arapaho and a Cheyenne renewal-of-life rite.
In the newsby Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports | Today at 4:54 a.m.
FILE - House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., joined at right by Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., arrives for a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Scalise has been diagnosed with blood cancer.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Print Headline: In the news
