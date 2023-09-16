The nation in brief: Kansas ends birth certificate changes

Kansas ends birth certificate changes

TOPEKA, Kan. -- Kansas will no longer change transgender people's birth certificates to reflect their gender identities, the state health department said Friday, citing a new law that prevents the state from legally recognizing those identities.

The decision from the state Department of Health and Environment came in response to court filings by conservative Republican state Attorney General Kris Kobach to enforce the new state law. Enacted by the GOP-controlled Legislature over Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's veto, it took effect July 1 and defines male and female based only on the sex assigned to a person at birth.

"The state should not discriminate or encroach into Kansans' personal lives -- it's wrong, it's bad for business," Kelly said in a statement. "However, I am committed to following the law."

The Department of Health and Environment said transgender people who have changed their birth certificates can keep those documents, but new copies will revert to listing the sex assigned at birth.

Kobach said he is pleased that Kelly's administration is complying with the new law, adding in a statement, "the intent of Kansas legislators was clear."

Lawmaker's spouse was on plane alone

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- The plane flown by the husband of Alaska U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola was carrying a load of moose meat from a remote hunting camp when it crashed, killing him earlier this week, authorities said.

Eugene Peltola Jr., 57, was the only person aboard the small plane when it crashed late Tuesday. Two hunters who were at the camp in western Alaska at the time provided medical care, authorities have said.

On Thursday, Alaska State Troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel said the plane crashed shortly after takeoff while carrying a load of moose meat from the two hunters who later gave him medical aid.

According to witness interviews, the National Transportation Safety Board said Friday that Peltola had returned to the area to transport a load of meat from hunters he had flown to the location on an earlier flight. A federal investigative team arrived at the crash site Friday, according to a statement.

A preliminary report is expected in the next few weeks, while a final report with probable cause findings is expected in one to two years, the agency said.

Peltola received his commercial pilot's license in 2004, which required him to use corrective lenses at all distances, according to a Federal Aviation Administration database.

Election gives Nashville a new mayor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Freddie O'Connell, a progressive member of Nashville's metro council, has resoundingly won the race to become the next mayor of the Democratic-leaning city, according to unofficial results.

Results from the Davidson County Election Commission show that O'Connell defeated conservative candidate Alice Rolli in Thursday's runoff election by a wide margin, with all precincts reporting. Candidates in the race do not run with party affiliations.

"Every part of this city deserves the public resources that bind neighborhoods and neighbors together -- schools, parks and libraries," O'Connell said in a victory speech. "And when we do that, our interactions with our local government should leave us feeling satisfied that a real person worked to solve our issue."

Down the ballot, Olivia Hill won an at-large metro council seat to make history as the first transgender candidate to be elected to office in Tennessee, according to the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund.

With Thursday's elections, a majority of Nashville's metro council will also be female.

In a Nashville special election for a vacant state House seat, Democratic activist Aftyn Behn easily won over a Republican opponent in a left-leaning district. The seat became vacant after Democratic Rep. Bill Beck died in June.

The Associated Press did not tabulate the results for the races.

N.M. governor amends gun-carry order

SANTA FE, N.M. -- New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday narrowed an order that broadly suspended the right to carry firearms in and around Albuquerque to apply only to public parks and playgrounds where children and their families gather.

The governor's announcement came days after a federal judge blocked part of the order with criticism mounting over the Democratic governor's action and legal challenges by gun-rights advocates.

Lujan Grisham said the temporary order "is amended to be focused now [on] no open or concealed carry in public parks or playgrounds, where we know we've got a high risk of kids and families."

The second-term governor imposed the emergency public health order Sept. 8 that suspended the right to openly carry or conceal guns in public places.

Lujan Grisham said Friday that legal proceedings affirmed her calls for urgent action to stem gun violence.

"There was no disagreement in that courtroom that gun violence is a problem," she said.





