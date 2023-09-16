Sections
Little Rock police officer arrested, charged with DWI

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 7:17 p.m.
The lights of a police vehicle are shown in a June 24, 2021 AP file photo. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A Little Rock police officer was placed on administrative leave Saturday after his arrest early that morning on a charge of driving while intoxicated, according to a police news release.

Officer Paul Riley, 27, was found unconscious inside a 2016 Ford Fusion in the River Market Parking Deck at 500 E. Second St., police said.

Officers were responding around 2:30 a.m. Saturday to a report of a vehicle wreck involving a Little Rock police officer. Riley, who has been on extended leave to fulfill a military obligation and was not on duty at the time, had a tested blood alcohol level of 0.219%, twice the legal limit, the release states.

Officers took Riley’s city-issued equipment, including weapons and ammunition, and stored them at the 12th Street Police Station’s property room, according to a police incident report.

Riley will remain on leave while Little Rock Police Department officials conduct an internal investigation into his actions. He was hired by the Police Department in May, the release states.

