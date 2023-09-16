LIVE UPDATES: Hogs lead BYU in second half

10:40, 3Q - Arkansas 31, BYU 21

The Cougars have run six plays in the second half and they have netted zero yards. The Razorbacks' secondary came to play tonight.

Arkansas' defensive backs have combined to break up five passes tonight, including two by Jaheim Singletary, the transfer from Georgia. Dwight McGlothern, the Razorbacks' top corner, also forced a fumble that was recovered by Hudson Clark.

Trajan Jeffcoat leads the Razorbacks with a pair of tackles for loss.

Arkansas ball at its 28 when play resumes.

11:41, 3Q - Arkansas 31, BYU 21

The Razorbacks' defense forced a quick three-and-out to open the second half, led by Trajan Jeffcoat's second tackle for loss of the night.

Arkansas then added a touchdown to balloon its lead to 10. AJ Green found the end zone from seven yards out, notching the first two-score game of his college career.

He is up to 6 carries for 72 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The score was aided by a pass interference penalty on BYU and a 19-yard run by KJ Jefferson.

Half - Arkansas 24, BYU 21

The Razorbacks on their last defensive series forced a turnover when cornerback Dwight "Nudie" McGlothern got his shoulder on the football as a BYU receiver attempted to run after the catch.

Arkansas' Hudson Clark recovered the ball, then KJ Jefferson found tight end Luke Hasz for 30 yards to the Cougars' 14. The Razorbacks settled for a 26-yard field goal from Cam Little – his first of the season – to end the half.

Jefferson finished the half 10 of 15 through the air for 123 yards and 1 touchdown. Hasz caught 3 passes for 57 yards and 1 touchdown.

Andrew Armstrong added 5 receptions for 53 yards, and AJ Green added 62 yards and 1 touchdown on 4 carries.

The Razorbacks out-gained BYU 232-185 in the first half despite a stretch in which they punted on five consecutive drives.

The key plays for Arkansas in the half were a 55-yard touchdown run by Green on the team's opening drive, and an 88-yard punt return for a score by Isaiah Sategna. The Razorbacks led 14-0 less than four minutes in.

BYU, though, punched back and took a 21-14 lead with 12:54 to play before halftime.

Kedon Slovis is 7 of 15 passing for 76 yards. The Cougars have 72 yards rushing, aided by a 45-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.

The Razorbacks went 0 of 6 on third down in the half and BYU was 2 of 6. Arkansas had possession for 18:44 despite 3 three-and-outs.

1:43, 2Q - Arkansas 21, BYU 21

KJ Jefferson and the Razorbacks snap a five-series scoreless stretch and tie the game with less than two minutes left in the first half.

Jefferson found freshman tight end Luke Hasz alone in the end zone for a 19-yard score. It is the first scoring grab of Hasz's career.

Jefferson is now 9 of 14 passing for 93 yards and the touchdown pass. The Razorbacks have shown nice balance, I suppose, in this half, with 103 rushing yards and 93 through the air.

Two key plays on the scoring drive were a 13-yard catch by Andrew Armstrong for a first down, then a 15-yard run by Rashod Dubinion. Two plays later, Arkansas scores.

7:15, 2Q - BYU 21, Arkansas 14

KJ Jefferson kept the ball on a designed quarterback run and came up a few yards short on third-and-medium, bringing out Arkansas' punt team.

The Cougars took over and picked up a third-and-long, but Pitt transfer John Morgan helped put BYU behind the sticks with a strip sack. The Cougars recovered, but played conservative on its next two downs.

They punted away, and Arkansas will take back over at its 30.

The Razorbacks need a sustained drive at some point. They have punted on five straight series since AJ Green's 55-yard touchdown run on their opening drive.

12:54, 2Q - BYU 21, Arkansas 14

The Cougars are cooking offensively. They have scored on three of their last four series to take a touchdown lead in this one.

A big play on the most recent series, Kedon Slovis found tight end Isaac Rex for 26 yards down the seam. Rex made a nice one-handed grab to push BYU to the Arkansas 4.

Tight ends have given the Razorbacks some fits on defense tonight.

Arkansas punted on four straight drives. It's time for the offense to come back to life.

End 1Q - Arkansas 14, BYU 14

The Razorbacks opened the night with a 14-point flurry thanks to a 55-yard touchdown run by AJ Green then an 88-yard punt return for a score by Isaiah Sategna.

Since, BYU has punched back with a pair of scores to knot things up. Arkansas has punted on its last four possessions and gained 18 yards.

The Cougars out-gained the Razorbacks 115-109 in total offense. The teams are a combined 0 of 7 on third down, and Arkansas is 0 of 4.

2:24, 1Q - Arkansas 14, BYU 14

The Cougars have shown some real grit since falling behind 14-0 early.

After a very questionable offensive pass interference call on tight end Luke Hasz, the Razorbacks got backed up on third down and KJ Jefferson was dropped for a sack. Max Fletcher then came out and hit a 10-yard punt.

On the first play of BYU's next series, it ran in from 45 yards out to tie the game. Brand new ball game now.

7:09, 1Q - Arkansas 14, BYU 7

Quick three-and-out for the Razorbacks' offense following the BYU score.

KJ Jefferson's feet appeared to slip a bit in the pocket as he set to throw to Isaac TeSlaa on third down. The ball fell incomplete, bringing out the punt team for the second straight series.

Max Fletcher then hit a 28-yard punt, giving the Cougars solid field position at their 41.

Since the 55-yard AJ Green touchdown run, the Razorbacks have gained nine yards on seven plays on their last two drives.

8:28, 1Q - Arkansas 14, BYU 7

The Cougars got a defensive stop then pulled out a throwback pass early on their third drive for a 37-yard touchdown. Nice response from BYU, which got smacked in the the mouth in the opening five minutes of the game.

It is the first touchdown given up by Arkansas' defense since the third quarter of the season opener.

10:37, 1Q - Arkansas 14, BYU 0

The Cougars' two offensive series have lasted a grant total of 2:32 and they have generated just 15 yards.

Freshman cornerback Jaylon Braxton, starting his first game tonight, broke up a second-down pass by Kedon Slovis. Then safety Al Walcott helped break up a pass on third down and force a punt.

The Razorbacks will begin their second drive at their 3 after a nice punt by BYU punter Ryan Rehkow.

11:29, 1Q - Arkansas 14, BYU 0

The Razorbacks' defense came up with a stop on third down, then Isaiah Sategna returned a punt 88 yards for a touchdown. Razorback Stadium went into a frenzy.

Arkansas' great start just got even better.

13:21, 1Q - Arkansas 7, BYU 0

KJ Jefferson opened the game with a designed quarterback run and a Cougars defender came up injured on the play.

Then, after a completion to Andrew Armstrong and a short run from AJ Green, Green took his second carry 55 yards to the house. It is his first touchdown run of the season and the longest carry of his career.

His previous best was 35 yards against Kansas in the Liberty Bowl in December.

Could not have a better start if you're Arkansas. The stadium is alive.

Pregame

Arkansas tonight hosts BYU in a game that, with a win, would give the Razorbacks their third straight 3-0 start to a season for the first time since 1977-79, when Lou Holtz was the coach.

Arkansas is favored by 9.5 points against the Cougars, according to Saracen Casino Resort.

Personnel-wise, the Razorbacks will be without running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders (knee) for the second consecutive week. About the only other injury to keep an eye on is cornerback Dwight "Nudie" McGlothern, who last week played just one snap because of turf toe.

TCU transfer Kee'yon Stewart and freshman Jaylon Braxton may also see time at cornerback.

Arkansas players not in uniform today are: Sanders, defensive backs Malik Chavis (hand/wrist) and Dallas Young, defensive linemen Marcus Miller and Quincy Rhodes, and offensive linemen Luke Brown and Terry Wells (pectoral).

BYU receiver Kody Epps (hamstring) did not play in the Cougars' first two games this season, but he appears to be active for tonight's game. He had 9 catches for 125 yards and 1 touchdown in last season's meeting.

More from WholeHogSports: How to watch and listen to Arkansas-BYU