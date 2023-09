LR CHRISTIAN 40, RUSSELLVILLE 7

RUSSELLVILLE -- Walker White threw for 245 yards and three touchdowns to lead Little Rock Christian (3-1, 2-0 6A-West) past Russellville (1-3, 0-2).

Tristian Watson caught 5 passes for 104 yards and 3 touchdowns. Jackson Ward had 13 rushes for 87 yards.

Luke Jones accounted for Russellville's only touchdown with a 6-yard run in the second quarter.