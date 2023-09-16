Mary Liddell runs for city clerk office

Mary A. Cooley Liddell, the city's community outreach coordinator, announced her candidacy for Pine Bluff City Clerk.

Liddell is a retired educator from the Little Rock School District and the Pine Bluff School District with 25 years of service.

"As city clerk, my goal will be to ensure the efficient, organized and thorough maintenance of the city's records and billing process, helping city departments meet the needs of the public," Liddell said in a news release.

"With a willingness to help others in whatever way I can to progress the community, I have volunteered and served on the board of various organizations," she said.

Her community service has included being president of the Pine Bluff Education Association, president Emeritus and first vice president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People – Pine Bluff Branch, a life member and vice president of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Alumni Chapter, and chairperson of the 2020 City of Pine Bluff Complete Count Census Committee, according to the release.

"Pine Bluff is a special place," Liddell said. "It's a city where people have kind hearts and embrace one another with endearing support. It's a place where people don't easily give up the pursuit of progress. As a result, this is a hopeful time for the city as great things are on the horizon, and I am filled with optimism about what we can achieve if everyone does his or her part. In this very spirit, I want to do all that I can to help the city grow and thrive, which is why I am proud to officially announce my candidacy for Pine Bluff City Clerk."

She's encouraged to see the city progressing.

"It fills me with pride that Pine Bluff is on the rise, bursting with potential, new businesses and the excitement of a promising future. To keep the city's positive momentum, we need dynamic leadership in every sector, especially in the offices of our elected officials," she said.

Liddell is a graduate of UAPB, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education with a minor in early childhood and agriculture. At the University of New Haven in Connecticut, she earned a Master of Science reading specialist degree.

She also attended Capella University in Minneapolis for the education specialist in leadership administration (doctorate program) and the Gospel Ministry Outreach Theological Institute at Houston for the doctor of religious counseling.

Liddell has also served as chairperson for the mayor's 2023 Initiative Focus on the Youth - Pine Bluff Live on Sunday Number Five, the Go Forward Pine Bluff Education Alliance Board, has been president of the Cosmopolitan Choir of Pine Bluff, NAACP Arkansas State Conference Convention Chair for the last five years, and a Zeta Phi Beta member for 30 years.

She has three children, 19 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is a 45-year member of Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, serving as church clerk, Sunday School superintendent and choir member.

"I hope to have your support in this journey, and I look forward to what the future has in store for this community," she said.