MAYFLOWER 42, CLINTON 35

MAYFLOWER -- Frankie Fennell (3-0, 1-0 4A-4) ran for 148 yards and three touchdowns as Mayflower (3-0, 1-0 4A) earned a win over Clinton (3-1, 1-1).

The Eagles' offense racked up 335 rushing yards. Arturo Acosta had 14 carries for 114 yards and a touchdown, and Calan Cowdery added 65 yards and a touchdown.