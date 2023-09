MONTICELLO 21, MCGEHEE 12

MCGEHEE -- Monticello (2-1, 1-1 4A-8) beat McGehee (2-1, 1-1) by pulling ahead in the second half, helped by a third-quarter fumble recovery by Tye Guthrie and a fourth-quarter interception by Tejon Tensley.

Decklin Bell scored first for McGehee with a 5-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. Monticello's Blaine Hayden recovered a fumble in the second quarter, setting up Jontavion Jackson's 2-yard rushing touchdown for the Owls.