MURFREESBORO 40, GURDON 0

MURFREESBORO -- Murfreesboro (3-0) shut Gurdon (2-2) out at home, scoring twice in each of the first three quarters for the win.

Lathan Compton had two touchdowns for Murfreesboro. Laytan Wilcher, Brandt Stevens, Brody Maroon, Noah Cox also scored touchdowns for the Rattlers.