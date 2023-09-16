



Former President Donald Trump sat down with Megyn Kelly for a satellite radio interview that aired Thursday. While some of her questions were friendly, Kelly challenged Trump at a number of points, such as why he didn't end birthright citizenship when he was president and why he didn't remove covid-era medical adviser Anthony Fauci. She asked him about complying with a subpoena in the documents case against him. "This is very scary for you," she said. "You're facing left-wing judges. You're facing some likely left-wing juries, at least three out of four. There is a realistic chance of you going to prison. Can you see that happening?" Kelly was notably silent, however, during the interview taped this week at Trump's Bedminster, N.J., home when Trump made false accusations about "a lot of fake ballots" in the 2020 presidential election. She said later if she constantly fact-checked Trump, "the interview would go five hours. ... You're going to bore the people at home and you're going to waste valuable time."

Argentinian presidential candidate Javier Milei railed against socialism and praised Donald Trump in an interview with U.S. host Tucker Carlson. In the interview posted Thursday on Carlson's page on X, formerly known as Twitter, the self-described "anarcho capitalist" Milei characterized campaigns to legalize abortion and to place restrictions on economies over climate change as being part of a "socialist agenda." Carlson traveled to Argentina to interview Milei, who received the most votes in August primaries ahead of the October election. Carlson posted an introduction to the Milei interview summarizing Argentina's delicate economic situation, including a scene in which he goes to an illegal foreign exchange house and exchanges $100 to illustrate the depreciation of the Argentine peso. During the interview, Milei praised Trump and called on him to "continue with his fight against socialism, because he's one of the few who fully understood that the battle is against socialism." Milei, who has been a lawmaker in Argentina's lower house of Congress since 2021, also characterized the movement around climate change as being part of the "socialist agenda." Abortion, he added, is "a much darker" side of that same agenda because "as a consequence of humans causing harm to the planet, they then advocate for the assassination of people in the mother's womb." Argentina legalized abortion in 2020.





Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio, March 2, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)





