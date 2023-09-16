Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Features Sports Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Naturals edge Travelers, 2-1

by Paul Boyd | Today at 3:35 a.m.

NATURALS 2, TRAVELERS 1

Northwest Arkansas scored twice in the bottom of the fourth and held on for the win over Arkansas on Friday night at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

Leonel Valera drove in a run with a triple and Omar Hernandez scored Valera with a single to center field.

The Naturals trio of Chandler Champlain, Justin Anderson and Jacob Wallace combined on a three-hitter. Champlain (5-5) picked up the win, allowing a run on two hits over 6 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked three.

Jacob Wallace picked up his fifth save with a scoreless ninth inning.

The Naturals were eliminated from playoff contention on Thursday after a Springfield win and both Springfield and Wichita holding the tiebreaker over the Naturals.

Northwest Arkansas will close the season with games Saturday and Sunday in Arvest Ballpark against Arkansas.

Print Headline: Naturals edge Travelers, 2-1

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT