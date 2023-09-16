Naturals edge Travelers, 2-1

NATURALS 2, TRAVELERS 1

Northwest Arkansas scored twice in the bottom of the fourth and held on for the win over Arkansas on Friday night at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

Leonel Valera drove in a run with a triple and Omar Hernandez scored Valera with a single to center field.

The Naturals trio of Chandler Champlain, Justin Anderson and Jacob Wallace combined on a three-hitter. Champlain (5-5) picked up the win, allowing a run on two hits over 6 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked three.

Jacob Wallace picked up his fifth save with a scoreless ninth inning.

The Naturals were eliminated from playoff contention on Thursday after a Springfield win and both Springfield and Wichita holding the tiebreaker over the Naturals.

Northwest Arkansas will close the season with games Saturday and Sunday in Arvest Ballpark against Arkansas.