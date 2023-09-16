New covid vaccines arriving soon in Northwest Arkansas, Centers for Disease Control announces

Updated covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna will start becoming available as soon as this month, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The centers recommend getting vaccination for those who haven't received a covid vaccination in the past two months. "The virus that causes covid-19 is always changing, and protection from covid-19 vaccines declines over time," says a news release from the centers.

"Receiving an updated covid-19 vaccine can restore protection and provide enhanced protection against the variants currently responsible for most infections and hospitalizations in the United States."

"To date, hundreds of millions of people have safely received a covid-19 vaccine under the most intense safety monitoring in U.S. history," the statement says.

Most Americans can still get a covid-19 vaccine for free, the statement says. The state Department of Health maintains a online map showing locations where vaccinations are available at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-map-of-1-a-pharmacy-locations.

Most health insurance plans cover the vaccine, the statement says. Those who don't have health insurance or with health plans that do not cover the cost can get a free vaccine from their local state Health Department centers and pharmacies participating in the federal Bridge Access Program.

Children eligible for the Vaccines for Children program also may receive the vaccine from a provider enrolled in that program. The centers recommend the vaccine to everyone 6 months old and older.