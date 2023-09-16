Sections
New UAMS facility in the works

Springdale to boast Orthopedics & Sports Performance Center by Ryan Anderson | Today at 5:45 a.m.
Construction workers put up a sign Wednesday, March 1, 2023, on the University of Arkansas for Medical Science's new Orthopaedic & Spine Hospital being built on the UAMS campus in Little Rock. .(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)


SPRINGDALE -- The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Health Orthopedics & Sports Performance Center will not only provide specialized care for student-athletes...

Print Headline: New UAMS facility in the works

