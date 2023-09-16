FOOTBALL

Three doubtful vs. Titans

The Los Angeles Chargers could be without Austin Ekeler, Joey Bosa and Eric Kendricks for Sunday's game at Tennessee. Ekeler (ankle) and Kendricks (hamstring) are listed as doubtful after practicing all week. Bosa is questionable after being limited on Friday. He did not practice the first two days due to a hamstring injury. Coach Brandon Staley said all three will be gametime decisions. The Chargers, who lost 36-34 last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, are looking to avoid their first 0-2 start since 2017. Ekeler helped fuel a Los Angeles rushing attack that went for a league-high 245 yards last week. Ekeler had the fourth 100-yard ground game of his seven-year career with 117 yards and a touchdown. Joshua Kelley will be expected to shoulder most of the load after he had a career-high 91 yards last week. Los Angeles had 40 rushing attempts, with Kelley and Ekeler having 16 apiece.

Panthers place Horn on IR

The Carolina Panthers placed starting cornerback Jaycee Horn on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Friday, meaning he will miss at least four games. Horn is a promising cornerback who was selected eighth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft but has struggled to stay on the field. Entering the season he had missed 18 of a possible 34 games due to injuries. C.J. Henderson is expected to start on Monday night against the New Orleans Saints with Troy Hill expected to see additional playing time.

GOLF

Two share Champions lead

K.J. Choi and Steve Stricker both shot an 8-under 62 in Friday's first round to share the lead at the Champion Tour's Sanford International in Sioux Falls, S.D. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) sits four shots behind the leaders after a 4-under 66 at the Minnehaha Country Club. Little Rock's Glen Day is at 2-under 68 and Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) turned in a 3-over 73.

Hagestad wins 3rd title

Stewart Hagestad won the U.S. Mid-Amateur for the third time on Friday, building a 7-up lead over Evan Beck and holding on for a 3-and-2 victory at Sleepy Hollow. His victory comes two weeks after Hagestad, a 32-year-old from California, went 2-1 in helping the Americans rally to win the Walker Cup at St. Andrews. Hagestad earns a third trip to the Masters and a spot in the U.S. Open next year at Pinehurst No. 2. He was the first U.S. Mid-Amateur champion to make the cut at the Masters in 2017 and was low amateur for the week. In the U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur at Stonewall Golf Club in Elverson, Pa., Kimberly Dingh of Midland, Mich., won five of the last six holes to rally for a 2-up victory over Kelsey Chugg in the 18-hole championship match.

BASEBALL

Yanks' reliever injured

New York Yankees reliever Anthony Misiewicz was struck in the face by a line drive off the bat of Pittsburgh's Ji Hwan Bae and left the game on Friday night. Bae hit a 100.6 mph liner up the middle with two runners on in the bottom of the sixth inning. The left-handed Misiewicz raised his glove in an effort to catch it. The glove didn't make it in time. The ball hit Misiewicz in the face and rolled into right field. The 28-year-old Misiewicz laid on the ground for several minutes while being tended to by medical personnel. He stood up and made his way to a cart with a towel pressed to the left side of his face.

BASKETBALL

Lakers, forward reach deal

The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a four-year, $48 million contract extension with forward Jarred Vanderbilt, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Lakers haven't announced the long-term deal with their defensive specialist. The contract includes a player option in the fourth year. The Lakers acquired Vanderbilt from Utah in February, and he quickly became a key rotation player during their impressive late-season run to the Western Conference finals. While not a major offensive contributor, Vanderbilt averaged 7.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in the regular season while frequently being asked to guard the opponents' top scorer. Vanderbilt started 24 regular-season games and started 13 of the Lakers' 15 playoff games.

Wizards re-sign Gibson

The Washington Wizards have re-signed veteran Taj Gibson. The Wizards announced the move Friday. The 6-9 Gibson averaged 3.4 points and 1.9 rebounds in 49 appearances last season. He's shot at least 50% from the field each of the past nine seasons. Gibson has played in 945 games with Chicago, Oklahoma City, Minnesota, New York and Washington, averaging 8.7 points and 5.9 rebounds.